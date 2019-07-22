Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates gap down opening for Indian Indices

Live now
Jul 22, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The sharp fall for second consecutive session not only dragged the market to its two-month low on July 19, but also got it into negative territory for the week due to some disappointment over earnings, and unhappiness among FPIs after the Finance Minister refused to tweak the surcharge on the super-rich.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 36 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,393.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: RIL, HDFC Bank, Amara Raja, InterGlobe, Dabur, SpiceJet, Automobile Corp, Cipla
Amara Raja | InterGlobe Aviation | SpiceJet | Cipla | Strides Pharma | CG Power and IOL Chemicals are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade lower: Asia stocks eased on Monday as investors reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while heightened Middle East tensions following an Iranian seizure of a British tanker lifted crude oil prices.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.