Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates gap down opening for Indian indices

Sep 16, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
China August industrial output:
Crude at 6-month high:
SGX Nifty Update:
China August industrial output: China’s industrial production growth skidded to its weakest pace in 17 years and a half in August, expanding just 4.4 percent year-on-year, signaling further weakness in an economy hit by the trade war and slowing demand.
Equity benchmarks closed with healthy gains on September 13, on hopes of fresh stimulus from the government amid positive global cues.
Crude at 6-month high: Oil prices surged to six-month highs on Monday while Wall Street futures fell and safe-haven bets returned after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s crude facilities knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil supply.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 101.50 points or 0.91 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,009.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.