App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 16, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates gap down opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • Sep 16, 08:11 AM (IST)

    China August industrial output: China’s industrial production growth skidded to its weakest pace in 17 years and a half in August, expanding just 4.4 percent year-on-year, signaling further weakness in an economy hit by the trade war and slowing demand.

  • Sep 16, 07:53 AM (IST)

    Crude at 6-month high: Oil prices surged to six-month highs on Monday while Wall Street futures fell and safe-haven bets returned after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s crude facilities knocked out more than 5 percent of global oil supply.

  • Sep 16, 07:46 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 101.50 points or 0.91 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,009.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Sep 16, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.