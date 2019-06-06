App
Jun 06, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty opens below 12k, Sensex down ahead of RBI meet outcome; DHFL tumbles 10%

highlights

  • Jun 06, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on May 6 with Nifty below 12,000 ahead of Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 50.85 points at 40032.69, while Nifty is down 22.70 points or 0.19% at 11999. About 423 shares have advanced, 401 shares declined, and 63 shares are unchanged. 

    IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, DHFL Gail, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Zee Ent, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Grasim, Bharti Infratel are among major losers, while gainers are IOC, Tata Motors Bajaj Auto, Lupin and NTPC.

    Among the sectors, PSU banks and IT space trading under pressure, while auto, FMCG and metal trading with marginal gains.

  • Jun 06, 09:12 AM (IST)

  • Jun 06, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 69.40 per dollar on Thursday versus Tuesday's close of 69.26.

  • Jun 06, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on Thursday.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.37 points or 0.17% at 40149.91, and the Nifty up 9.60 points or 0.08% at 12031.30.

  • Jun 06, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares got off to a hesitant start on Thursday as investors feared a looming US trade war with Mexico would further depress global growth, even as they wagered central banks would have to respond with fresh stimulus.

  • Jun 06, 08:19 AM (IST)

    US markets end higher: Wall Street's major indexes rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and hopes grew that the United States and Mexico would reach an agreement to avoid US tariffs on Mexican goods.

  • Jun 06, 07:56 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    CLSA on Eicher Motors
    Retain outperform rating with a target of Rs 22,500 per share
    At its analyst meeting, co unveiled a new network expansion strategy 

    Nomura on Eicher Motors
    Maintain reduce call, target at Rs 16,922 per share
    Co sees current volume slowdown being linked to eco slowdown & not brand fatigue

    Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 21,331 per share
    Near-term visibility on RE’s volumes is low 

    CLSA on Adani Ports 
    Buy rating, raise target to Rs 510 from Rs 475 per share
    After buyback, ROEs would get a boost of 96 bps, EPS could fall by 1%

    CLSA on HUL
    Have an outperform call on the stock
    Margin set to expand 100 bps optically in FY20
    Lease rental will move to depreciation with minimal impact on earnings/cashflows

    CLSA on Dr Reddy's Laboratories
    Maintain buy rating with a target of Rs 3,330 per share
    Highlight in FY19 was 160% increase in FCF to Rs 2,300 Cr 

    Nomura on Autos
    Weak north impacts Tata Motors more compared to Ashok Leyland
    For 2-wheelers, healthy north demand benefitting Hero Moto
    For 3-wheelers, weak demand in Maharashtra impacts industry growth
    In passenger vehicles, Maruti sustains market share gains
    Neutral rating on Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Maruti & Tata Motors
    Have buy rating only on M&M

    Nomura on Bharat Forge
    Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 498 per share
    Order inflows for class 8 trucks in North America in May contracted sharply to 10,800 units

    BofAML on RBI Policy
    Expect RBI MPC to cut another 75-100 bps by March 2020 from 50 bps in 2019
    Fed/PBoC to cut 75 bps by early 2020 to offset trade war
    RBI MPC should cut rates By 35 bps today

    DB on Realty Sector
    Rate cycle turning favourable for Indian real estate
    A muted recovery with market share gains for organized developers

    Morgan Stanley on ICICI Prudential
    Overweight call, target at Rs 450 per share
    APE premiums up 5% YoY in may vs 9% YoY in April

    Morgan Stanley on Financials
    Rating downgrade after payment miss could make the market nervous
    Stocks of wholesale lending NBFCs could be affected

    CLSA on Financials
    DHFL’s default can accentuate contagion risk
    Expect higher rates & tight liquidity; RBI intervention may be needed
    DHFL default can expose Rs 1 lakh crore in borrowing to risk of default/haircuts
    Prefer banks over NBFCs; ICICI, IndusInd, HDFC & ICICI Lombard are top picks 

    CLSA on GAIL
    Downgrade to underperform from Buy, target cut to Rs 365 from Rs 420 per share
    Disappointing tariff revision for key pipeline

  • Jun 06, 07:45 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 39.50 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,041.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 06, 07:40 AM (IST)

