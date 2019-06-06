Market Live: Nifty opens below 12k, Sensex down ahead of RBI meet outcome; DHFL tumbles 10%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on Eicher Motors

Retain outperform rating with a target of Rs 22,500 per share

At its analyst meeting, co unveiled a new network expansion strategy

Nomura on Eicher Motors

Maintain reduce call, target at Rs 16,922 per share

Co sees current volume slowdown being linked to eco slowdown & not brand fatigue

Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 21,331 per share

Near-term visibility on RE’s volumes is low

CLSA on Adani Ports

Buy rating, raise target to Rs 510 from Rs 475 per share

After buyback, ROEs would get a boost of 96 bps, EPS could fall by 1%

CLSA on HUL

Have an outperform call on the stock

Margin set to expand 100 bps optically in FY20

Lease rental will move to depreciation with minimal impact on earnings/cashflows

CLSA on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Maintain buy rating with a target of Rs 3,330 per share

Highlight in FY19 was 160% increase in FCF to Rs 2,300 Cr

Nomura on Autos

Weak north impacts Tata Motors more compared to Ashok Leyland

For 2-wheelers, healthy north demand benefitting Hero Moto

For 3-wheelers, weak demand in Maharashtra impacts industry growth

In passenger vehicles, Maruti sustains market share gains

Neutral rating on Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Maruti & Tata Motors

Have buy rating only on M&M

Nomura on Bharat Forge

Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 498 per share

Order inflows for class 8 trucks in North America in May contracted sharply to 10,800 units

BofAML on RBI Policy

Expect RBI MPC to cut another 75-100 bps by March 2020 from 50 bps in 2019

Fed/PBoC to cut 75 bps by early 2020 to offset trade war

RBI MPC should cut rates By 35 bps today

DB on Realty Sector

Rate cycle turning favourable for Indian real estate

A muted recovery with market share gains for organized developers

Morgan Stanley on ICICI Prudential

Overweight call, target at Rs 450 per share

APE premiums up 5% YoY in may vs 9% YoY in April

Morgan Stanley on Financials

Rating downgrade after payment miss could make the market nervous

Stocks of wholesale lending NBFCs could be affected

CLSA on Financials

DHFL’s default can accentuate contagion risk

Expect higher rates & tight liquidity; RBI intervention may be needed

DHFL default can expose Rs 1 lakh crore in borrowing to risk of default/haircuts

Prefer banks over NBFCs; ICICI, IndusInd, HDFC & ICICI Lombard are top picks

CLSA on GAIL

Downgrade to underperform from Buy, target cut to Rs 365 from Rs 420 per share

Disappointing tariff revision for key pipeline