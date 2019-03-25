Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates gap-down opening for Indian indices

Live now
Mar 25, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SGX Nifty Update:
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The market paused its eight days winning streak on March 22 as benchmark indices closed lower with market breadth in favour of declines.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 48 points or 0.42 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,422-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
