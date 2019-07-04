Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex gains 100 points; Indiabulls Housing up 4%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on Jubilant Foodworks

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,500 per share

Competition seems to be picking up

CLSA on Axis Bank

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,000 from Rs 890 per share

De-risking book but weakness in CASA needs correction

Credit Suisse on NTPC

Outperform rating, target raised to Rs 170 from Rs 158 per share

Co can have multiple near-term catalysts

Near-term catalysts are lower under-recoveries, low valuations

Morgan Stanley on Titan

Downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, target at Rs 1,300 per share

Co one of our favourite long-term plays

Reluctant to push multiples beyond current levels

BofAML on Dr Reddy’s

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,009 per share

Carboprost tromethamine injection launch is under FDA’s new CGT

Jefferies on staples

Expect consumer sector to see yet another weak quarter

Last year's high base is also likely to hurt volume growth

Non-food input costs are benign

Negative operating leverage should limit margin expansion

Titan, Marico, HUL, Britannia to post better operational performance

Asian Paints, Godrej Cons & Colgate will be laggards

Expect HUL/Dabur to post 5%/4% volume growth YoY

Marico could see 7% volume growth, best in our staples coverage

Nestle expected to clock 11% domestic sales growth driven by 7% volume

Expect Colgate to report 4% volume growth with flat market shares

Emami & Godrej Cons should report low to mid-single digit volume growth

Nomura on Cummins

Downgrade to reduce from neutral, target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 765 per share

FY20 likely to be a weak year

Nomura on Torrent Pharma

Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,907 from Rs 1,997 per share

US disruptions impact earning; domestic biz remains key value driver

Nomura on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain neutral call, target cut To Rs 6,717 from Rs 7,171 per share

Factoring in weaker industry demand & rising regulatory costs

Kotak Institutional Equities on ITC

Add Rating, target at Rs 335 per share

Fundamentals improving even as narrative stays weak

Kotak Institutional Equities on Jubilant Foodworks

Buy rating, target at Rs 1,410 per share

Impressed with newly launched Hong’s Kitchen store in Gurugram

Jefferies on Whirlpool

Hold rating, target at Rs 1,560 per share

Positives priced in at stretched valuations of 42x/35x PE on FY20/21

Jefferies on Shriram Transport

Buy Rating, target raised to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,200 per share

Challenges Exist; but risk/reward appears positive