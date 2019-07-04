Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex gains 100 points; Indiabulls Housing up 4%

Live now
Jul 04, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update:
IndiaMART InterMESH lists at 21% premium:
Cox & Kings locked at 5% lower circuit:
Cummins India falls 3% as Nomura downgrades:
Morgan Stanley downgrades Titan:
Crude Update:
Dollar Update:
Rupee Opens:
Asian markets trade higher:
US stocks end higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Nouriel 'Dr. Doom' Roubini predicts recession in 2020
A combination of the US-China trade standoff and a potential spike in oil prices could sink the global economy into a recession in 2020 if geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, according to renowned economist Nouriel Roubini.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading higher after a flat start in the morning trade with Nifty around 11,950.
The Sensex is up 114.10 points or 0.29% at 39953.35, and the Nifty up 37.60 points or 0.32% at 11954.40. About 1003 shares have advanced, 559 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
Strong Listing: IndiaMART InterMESH saw a strong listing on July 4. Hefty subscription and positive market mood supported the stock. The stock opened at Rs 1,180 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 21.2 percent over final issue price of Rs 973.
Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company defaulted on payment of interest on NCD due on June 30. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 29.80.
Cummins India falls 3% as Nomura downgrades: Cummins India shares fell 2.7 percent on July 4 after Japanese brokerage house Nomura downgraded the stock to reduce from neutral.
IndiaMART settles at Rs 1,180 per share in pre-open on NSE against the issue price of Rs 973 per share.
Gaurav Bissa Nifty infra index has been trading in a range since the past few months and witnessed wild swings during June.
Buzzing: Shares of Titan Company declined 1 percent in the early trade on July 4 after foreign brokerage house Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to the equal-weight from overweight.
The New York-based private equity giant acquired a 4,00,000 sq. ft office space at the business park in Powai, as it seeks to accelerate its realty investments in India.
Crude Update: Oil prices inched lower on Thursday after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Dollar Update: The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, trading near a one-week low versus the yen as falling Treasury yields fueled expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month for the first time in a decade.
Market opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on July 4 ahead of Union Budget scheduled on July 5.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.64 points at 39905.89, while Nifty is up 22.50 points at 11939.30. About 440 shares have advanced, 245 shares declined, and 29 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Allahabad Bank, ONGC, Indiabulls Housing, UPL, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Titan and Wipro.
Among the sectors, PSU bank led the gainers followed by IT, pharma and auto, while selling seen in the metal index.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 9 paise at 68.82 per dollar versus previous close 68.91.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 11,900.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 105 points or 0.26% at 39944.25, and the Nifty down 15.90 points or 0.13% at 11900.90.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 14 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,962-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on Jubilant Foodworks
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,500 per share
Competition seems to be picking up
CLSA on Axis Bank
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,000 from Rs 890 per share
De-risking book but weakness in CASA needs correction
Credit Suisse on NTPC
Outperform rating, target raised to Rs 170 from Rs 158 per share
Co can have multiple near-term catalysts
Near-term catalysts are lower under-recoveries, low valuations
Morgan Stanley on Titan
Downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, target at Rs 1,300 per share
Co one of our favourite long-term plays
Reluctant to push multiples beyond current levels
BofAML on Dr Reddy’s
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,009 per share
Carboprost tromethamine injection launch is under FDA’s new CGT
Jefferies on staples
Expect consumer sector to see yet another weak quarter
Last year's high base is also likely to hurt volume growth
Non-food input costs are benign
Negative operating leverage should limit margin expansion
Titan, Marico, HUL, Britannia to post better operational performance
Asian Paints, Godrej Cons & Colgate will be laggards
Expect HUL/Dabur to post 5%/4% volume growth YoY
Marico could see 7% volume growth, best in our staples coverage
Nestle expected to clock 11% domestic sales growth driven by 7% volume
Expect Colgate to report 4% volume growth with flat market shares
Emami & Godrej Cons should report low to mid-single digit volume growth
Nomura on Cummins
Downgrade to reduce from neutral, target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 765 per share
FY20 likely to be a weak year
Nomura on Torrent Pharma
Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,907 from Rs 1,997 per share
US disruptions impact earning; domestic biz remains key value driver
Nomura on Maruti Suzuki
Maintain neutral call, target cut To Rs 6,717 from Rs 7,171 per share
Factoring in weaker industry demand & rising regulatory costs
Kotak Institutional Equities on ITC
Add Rating, target at Rs 335 per share
Fundamentals improving even as narrative stays weak
Kotak Institutional Equities on Jubilant Foodworks
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,410 per share
Impressed with newly launched Hong’s Kitchen store in Gurugram
Jefferies on Whirlpool
Hold rating, target at Rs 1,560 per share
Positives priced in at stretched valuations of 42x/35x PE on FY20/21
Jefferies on Shriram Transport
Buy Rating, target raised to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,200 per share
Challenges Exist; but risk/reward appears positive
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
JSPL | Steel Strips Wheels | Indian Hume Pipe | KPI Global Infrastructure and Maharashtra Scooters are stocks which are in the news today.
US stocks end higher: US stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy
The market consolidated before ending flat on July 3. Nifty 50 held on at 11,900 levels for the second straight day.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 12.50 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,960.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.