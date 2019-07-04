App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 04, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex gains 100 points; Indiabulls Housing up 4%

Among the sectors, PSU bank led the gainers followed by IT, pharma and auto, while selling seen in the metal index.

highlights

  • Jul 04, 10:08 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Indian indices are trading higher after a flat start in the morning trade with Nifty around 11,950.

    The Sensex is up 114.10 points or 0.29% at 39953.35, and the Nifty up 37.60 points or 0.32% at 11954.40. About 1003 shares have advanced, 559 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged. 

  • Jul 04, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Strong Listing: IndiaMART InterMESH saw a strong listing on July 4. Hefty subscription and positive market mood supported the stock. The stock opened at Rs 1,180 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 21.2 percent over final issue price of Rs 973.

  • Jul 04, 10:02 AM (IST)

    Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company defaulted on payment of interest on NCD due on June 30. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 29.80.

  • Jul 04, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Cummins India falls 3% as Nomura downgrades: Cummins India shares fell 2.7 percent on July 4 after Japanese brokerage house Nomura downgraded the stock to reduce from neutral.

  • Jul 04, 09:52 AM (IST)

    IndiaMART settles at Rs 1,180 per share in pre-open on NSE against the issue price of Rs 973 per share.

  • Jul 04, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Titan Company declined 1 percent in the early trade on July 4 after foreign brokerage house Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to the equal-weight from overweight.

  • Jul 04, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices inched lower on Thursday after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.

  • Jul 04, 09:23 AM (IST)

    Dollar Update: The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, trading near a one-week low versus the yen as falling Treasury yields fueled expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month for the first time in a decade.

  • Jul 04, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on July 4 ahead of Union Budget scheduled on July 5.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.64 points at 39905.89, while Nifty is up 22.50 points at 11939.30. About 440 shares have advanced, 245 shares declined, and 29 shares are unchanged. 

    Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Allahabad Bank, ONGC, Indiabulls Housing, UPL, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Titan and Wipro.

    Among the sectors, PSU bank led the gainers followed by IT, pharma and auto, while selling seen in the metal index.

  • Jul 04, 09:12 AM (IST)

  • Jul 04, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 9 paise at 68.82 per dollar versus previous close 68.91.

  • Jul 04, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 11,900.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 105 points or 0.26% at 39944.25, and the Nifty down 15.90 points or 0.13% at 11900.90.

  • Jul 04, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    CLSA on Jubilant Foodworks
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,500 per share
    Competition seems to be picking up

    CLSA on Axis Bank
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,000 from Rs 890 per share
    De-risking book but weakness in CASA needs correction

    Credit Suisse on NTPC 
    Outperform rating, target raised to Rs 170 from Rs 158 per share
    Co can have multiple near-term catalysts
    Near-term catalysts are lower under-recoveries, low valuations

    Morgan Stanley on Titan
    Downgrade to equal-weight from overweight, target at Rs 1,300 per share
    Co one of our favourite long-term plays 
    Reluctant to push multiples beyond current levels

    BofAML on Dr Reddy’s
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,009 per share
    Carboprost tromethamine injection launch is under FDA’s new CGT

    Jefferies on staples
    Expect consumer sector to see yet another weak quarter 
    Last year's high base is also likely to hurt volume growth
    Non-food input costs are benign
    Negative operating leverage should limit margin expansion
    Titan, Marico, HUL, Britannia to post better operational performance 
    Asian Paints, Godrej Cons & Colgate will be laggards
    Expect HUL/Dabur to post 5%/4% volume growth YoY
    Marico could see 7% volume growth, best in our staples coverage
    Nestle expected to clock 11% domestic sales growth driven by 7% volume
    Expect Colgate to report 4% volume growth with flat market shares 
    Emami & Godrej Cons should report low to mid-single digit volume growth

    Nomura on Cummins
    Downgrade to reduce from neutral, target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 765 per share 
    FY20 likely to be a weak year

    Nomura on Torrent Pharma
    Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,907 from Rs 1,997 per share
    US disruptions impact earning; domestic biz remains key value driver

    Nomura on Maruti Suzuki
    Maintain neutral call, target cut To Rs 6,717 from Rs 7,171 per share
    Factoring in weaker industry demand & rising regulatory costs

    Kotak Institutional Equities on ITC
    Add Rating, target at Rs 335 per share
    Fundamentals improving even as narrative stays weak

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Jubilant Foodworks
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,410 per share
    Impressed with newly launched Hong’s Kitchen store in Gurugram

    Jefferies on Whirlpool
    Hold rating, target at Rs 1,560 per share
    Positives priced in at stretched valuations of 42x/35x PE on FY20/21

    Jefferies on Shriram Transport
    Buy Rating, target raised to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,200 per share
    Challenges Exist; but risk/reward appears positive

  • Jul 04, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

  • Jul 04, 08:15 AM (IST)

    US stocks end higher: US stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy

  • Jul 04, 07:55 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 12.50 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,960.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jul 04, 07:48 AM (IST)

  • Jul 04, 07:45 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.