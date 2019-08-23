Market Live: Nifty opens below 10,700 for the first time since Feb 2019, Sensex falls 300 points

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 23, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Future Retail plunges 8%:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends flat:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Reserve Bank India (RBI) board meeting likely on August 26, reported Reuters.
Future Retail plunges 8%:
Future Retail plunged 8 percent in the early trade on August 23 as global e-commerce giant Amazon will acquire 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a Future Group entity that holds minority stake in Future Retail.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on August 23 with Nifty breaches 10,700 for the first time since Feb 2019, while Sensex also trading at 5-month low
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 259.50 points or 0.71% at 36213.43, and the Nifty down 78.10 points or 0.73% at 10663.30. About 188 shares have advanced, 394 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, RIL, Tata Steel and IOC are some of the major losers on the indices, while gainers are Yes Bank, Wipro, TCS, M&M and Hero Motocorp.
Among sectors, except IT and auto, other indices are trading in the red led by the bank, energy, FMCG, infra, metal and pharma. Midcap and smallcap index down 0.5 percent.
Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons
"Amazon has agreed to make an equity investment in Future Coupons Limited for acquiring a 49% stake comprising both, voting and non-voting shares," Future Retail said in a release to the exchange.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 71.91 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.81.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session on August 23.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 4.22 points or 0.01% at 36477.15, and the Nifty up 2.90 points or 0.03% at 10744.30.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; Ashok Leyland, Bank of India top sell ideas
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with 0.08 percent loss or 9 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,716-level on the Singaporean Exchange.