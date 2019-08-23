Market Live: Nifty opens below 10,700 for the first time since Feb 2019, Sensex falls 300 points

Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on August 23 with Nifty breaches 10,700 for the first time since Feb 2019, while Sensex also trading at 5-month low

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 259.50 points or 0.71% at 36213.43, and the Nifty down 78.10 points or 0.73% at 10663.30. About 188 shares have advanced, 394 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Indiabulls Housing, HDFC, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, RIL, Tata Steel and IOC are some of the major losers on the indices, while gainers are Yes Bank, Wipro, TCS, M&M and Hero Motocorp.

Among sectors, except IT and auto, other indices are trading in the red led by the bank, energy, FMCG, infra, metal and pharma. Midcap and smallcap index down 0.5 percent.