Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,800, Sensex trades lower; Shriram Transport tanks 6%

Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on June 17 with Nifty around 11,800 level.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 47.78 points or 0.12% at 39404.29, and the Nifty down 22.90 points or 0.19% at 11800.40. About 298 shares have advanced, 490 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.

Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints, L&T, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, M&M are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Shriram Transport, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Among the sectors, except infra, all other sectoral indices are trading lower.