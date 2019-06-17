Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,800, Sensex trades lower; Shriram Transport tanks 6%

Live now
Jun 17, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends lower on Friday:
Asian markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will take all actions necessary to guarantee safe navigation in the Middle East, as tensions mounted following attacks on tankers last week.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on June 17 with Nifty around 11,800 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 47.78 points or 0.12% at 39404.29, and the Nifty down 22.90 points or 0.19% at 11800.40. About 298 shares have advanced, 490 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.
Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints, L&T, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, M&M are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Shriram Transport, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Among the sectors, except infra, all other sectoral indices are trading lower.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.80 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.80.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on June 17.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 53.67 points or 0.14% at 39505.74, and the Nifty up 58.60 points or 0.50% at 11881.90.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; Wockhardt, PI Industries top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 11 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,842-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on ITC
Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 365 from Rs 400 per share
A decline in FCF & marginal improvement in RoAE
Citi on JSPL
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 250 per share
On track for 6.5 mt steel volume in India in FY20
Morgan Stanley on Hexaware
Underweight call, target at Rs 350 per share
Mobiquity acquisition is EPS neutral
Management positive on making acquisition work
Numbers will start flowing through in Q2CY19
Credit Suisse on Dr Reddy’s
Underperform call, target at Rs 2,415 per share
CNS deal neutral on NPV basis
R&D on proprietary products in the near-term stays
Expect three filings in CY19
Morgan Stanley on Biocon
Overweight call, target at Rs 392.50 per share
Co expects sales momentum to continue with biosimilar business
Co see H1 to be modest, followed by a strong H2
Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
Neutral rating, target at Rs 470 per share
Ilumya has met its primary end-point
Efficacy of Ilumya for PsA weaker than its peers on ACR20 response
Problem for Ilumya is that it will be the sixth drug for Ps
Stocks in the news: BHEL, Aster DM, Cadila, DHFL, Bharat Financial, FDC, Divis Labs
Cadila Healthcare | DHFL | Bharat Financial | FDC | Divis Labs | Elecon Engineering and Sandhar Tech are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends lower on Friday: US stocks ended lower on Friday as investors were cautious going into next week's Federal Reserve meeting, while a warning from Broadcom of a broad weakening in global demand weighed on chipmakers and added to US-China trade worries.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The BSE Sensex plunged 289.29 points to 39,452.07 while the Nifty fell 90.70 points to 11,823.30 and formed bearish candle on daily and weekly scale. For the week, both benchmark indices declined 0.4 percent each.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve meeting, while political tensions in the Middle East and Hong Kong kept risk-appetite in check.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, a gain of 0.06 points or 7.50 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,838.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
