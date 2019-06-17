App
Jun 17, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,800, Sensex trades lower; Shriram Transport tanks 6%

Among the sectors, except infra, all other sectoral indices are trading lower.

highlights

  • Jun 17, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will take all actions necessary to guarantee safe navigation in the Middle East, as tensions mounted following attacks on tankers last week.

  • Jun 17, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on June 17 with Nifty around 11,800 level.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 47.78 points or 0.12% at 39404.29, and the Nifty down 22.90 points or 0.19% at 11800.40. About 298 shares have advanced, 490 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged. 

    Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints, L&T, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, M&M are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Shriram Transport, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. 

    Among the sectors, except infra, all other sectoral indices are trading lower.

  • Jun 17, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • Jun 17, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.80 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.80.

  • Jun 17, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on June 17.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 53.67 points or 0.14% at 39505.74, and the Nifty up 58.60 points or 0.50% at 11881.90.

  • Jun 17, 08:43 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    CLSA on ITC
    Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 365 from Rs 400 per share
    A decline in FCF & marginal improvement in RoAE

    Citi on JSPL
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 250 per share
    On track for 6.5 mt steel volume in India in FY20

    Morgan Stanley on Hexaware
    Underweight call, target at Rs 350 per share
    Mobiquity acquisition is EPS neutral
    Management positive on making acquisition work
    Numbers will start flowing through in Q2CY19

    Credit Suisse on Dr Reddy’s
    Underperform call, target at Rs 2,415 per share
    CNS deal neutral on NPV basis
    R&D on proprietary products in the near-term stays
    Expect three filings in CY19

    Morgan Stanley on Biocon
    Overweight call, target at Rs 392.50 per share
    Co expects sales momentum to continue with biosimilar business 
    Co see H1 to be modest, followed by a strong H2

    Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
    Neutral rating, target at Rs 470 per share
    Ilumya has met its primary end-point
    Efficacy of Ilumya for PsA weaker than its peers on ACR20 response 
    Problem for Ilumya is that it will be the sixth drug for Ps

  • Jun 17, 08:31 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends lower on Friday: US stocks ended lower on Friday as investors were cautious going into next week's Federal Reserve meeting, while a warning from Broadcom of a broad weakening in global demand weighed on chipmakers and added to US-China trade worries.

  • Jun 17, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve meeting, while political tensions in the Middle East and Hong Kong kept risk-appetite in check.

  • Jun 17, 07:59 AM (IST)

  • Jun 17, 07:52 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, a gain of 0.06 points or 7.50 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,838.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 17, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

