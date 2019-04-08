Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Live now
Apr 08, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SGX Nifty Update:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trde higher:
Currency Update: The dollar retained modest gains on Monday after a U.S. jobs report put to bed fears of a sharper slowdown in the world’s largest economy.
Stocks in the news: NIIT Tech, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, HPL Electric, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Pharma
Vanta Bioscience | Muthoot Finance | Eris Lifesciences | Vanta Bioscience | Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Torrent Pharma are stocks, which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 1 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,774-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know
The market jumped on April 5 after consolidating for a few sessions, driven by banking and financials and metals stocks. Technology stocks also participated in the run ahead of TCS and Infosys' March quarter earnings scheduled on April 12.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose to five-month highs on Monday, driven up by OPEC’s ongoing supply cuts, US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela and healthy US jobs data.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs on Monday as investors cheered a rebound in US payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to be a tough US earnings season.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.