Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Mar 06, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SGX Nifty Update:
Asia trades mixed: Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Wednesday, as investors awaited fresh directional cues from US-China trade negotiations and a weaker Wall Street finish capped broader gains, while robust US economic data supported the dollar.
The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 378.73 points to end at 36,442.54 while Nifty50 ended 124 points higher at 10,987.50.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 22 points or 0.20 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,055-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.