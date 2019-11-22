Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex flat; BHEL, Sun Pharma in focus

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Macquarie on Ujjivan

Neutral rating, target raised to Rs 325 from Rs 260 per share

Ujjivan SFB listing imminent

Pre-IPO deal values SFB at 1.7x FY21E BV

Promoter stake sale/reverse merger now new monitorable

Morgan Stanley on NTPC

Upgrade to overweight, target at Rs 152 per share

Fixed costs under-recovery reducing

Impact of regulations known, potential govt stake sale remains an overhang

Risk-reward attractive as 2 out of 3 concerns either reversing or known

Steady commissioning should drive earnings

HSBC on Financials

Near-term Growth outlook deteriorated further in Q2 for most AFCs

Feedback suggests muted post-festive period demand

Expectations now hinge upon revival in rural demand post good monsoon

Retain Bajaj Finance as our preferred pick

HSBC on Reliance Industries

Retain Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,565 per share

Operating trends for both telecom & organised retail remain strong

Telecom & retail set to drive near-term upside potential

Jio plans to raise tariffs, offering scope for rapid improvement in profitability