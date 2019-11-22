App
Nov 22, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex flat; BHEL, Sun Pharma in focus

Among sectors, except bank and IT, all other indices are trading higher.

  • November 22, 2019 09:45 AM IST

    HSBC retains buy in Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries share price gained over 1 percent on November 22 after foreign research house retained buy rating and raised the target price.

  • November 22, 2019 09:36 AM IST
  • November 22, 2019 09:33 AM IST

    CRISIL downgrades BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price shed more than 1 percent on November 22 after CRISIL downgraded the rating of the company.

  • November 22, 2019 09:23 AM IST

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Macquarie on Ujjivan 
    Neutral rating, target raised to Rs 325 from Rs 260 per share
    Ujjivan SFB listing imminent
    Pre-IPO deal values SFB at 1.7x FY21E BV 
    Promoter stake sale/reverse merger now new monitorable 

    Morgan Stanley on NTPC 
    Upgrade to overweight, target at Rs 152 per share
    Fixed costs under-recovery reducing
    Impact of regulations known, potential govt stake sale remains an overhang 
    Risk-reward attractive as 2 out of 3 concerns either reversing or known 
    Steady commissioning should drive earnings

    HSBC on Financials
    Near-term Growth outlook deteriorated further in Q2 for most AFCs 
    Alert: AFC is asset financing company
    Feedback suggests muted post-festive period demand 
    Expectations now hinge upon revival in rural demand post good monsoon
    Retain Bajaj Finance as our preferred pick

    HSBC on Reliance Industries
    Retain Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,565 per share
    Operating trends for both telecom & organised retail remain strong
    Telecom & retail set to drive near-term upside potential 
    Jio plans to raise tariffs, offering scope for rapid improvement in profitability 

  • November 22, 2019 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is negative start for the Indian indices with Nifty around 11,950 level.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 16.00 points or 0.04% at 40559.17, and the Nifty down 12.90 points or 0.11% at 11955.50.

    NTPC, Sun Pharma, ITC, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Tata Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and BPCL.

  • November 22, 2019 09:14 AM IST

    Crude Update: Oil prices were toppled from their highest in nearly two months on Friday by doubts over future demand for crude as uncertainty continues to shroud a potential US-China trade deal, and along with it the health of the global economy.

  • November 22, 2019 09:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.75 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 71.76.

  • November 22, 2019 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session on November 22.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 61.07 points or 0.15% at 40636.24, and the Nifty up 4.50 points or 0.04% at 11972.90.

  • November 22, 2019 08:39 AM IST

    Dollar update: The dollar held overnight gains on Friday, as investors clung to the safe-haven pending developments in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and amid a growing scepticism about reports of progress in the talks.

