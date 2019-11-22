Market Live: Nifty around 11,950, Sensex flat; BHEL, Sun Pharma in focus

Live now
Nov 22, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HSBC retains buy in Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries share price gained over 1 percent on November 22 after foreign research house retained buy rating and raised the target price.
CRISIL downgrades BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price shed more than 1 percent on November 22 after CRISIL downgraded the rating of the company.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Macquarie on Ujjivan
Neutral rating, target raised to Rs 325 from Rs 260 per share
Ujjivan SFB listing imminent
Pre-IPO deal values SFB at 1.7x FY21E BV
Promoter stake sale/reverse merger now new monitorable
Morgan Stanley on NTPC
Upgrade to overweight, target at Rs 152 per share
Fixed costs under-recovery reducing
Impact of regulations known, potential govt stake sale remains an overhang
Risk-reward attractive as 2 out of 3 concerns either reversing or known
Steady commissioning should drive earnings
HSBC on Financials
Near-term Growth outlook deteriorated further in Q2 for most AFCs
Alert: AFC is asset financing company
Feedback suggests muted post-festive period demand
Expectations now hinge upon revival in rural demand post good monsoon
Retain Bajaj Finance as our preferred pick
HSBC on Reliance Industries
Retain Buy rating, target raised to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,565 per share
Operating trends for both telecom & organised retail remain strong
Telecom & retail set to drive near-term upside potential
Jio plans to raise tariffs, offering scope for rapid improvement in profitability
Market Opens: It is negative start for the Indian indices with Nifty around 11,950 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 16.00 points or 0.04% at 40559.17, and the Nifty down 12.90 points or 0.11% at 11955.50.
NTPC, Sun Pharma, ITC, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Tata Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and BPCL.
Among sectors, except bank and IT, all other indices are trading higher.
Crude Update: Oil prices were toppled from their highest in nearly two months on Friday by doubts over future demand for crude as uncertainty continues to shroud a potential US-China trade deal, and along with it the health of the global economy.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.75 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 71.76.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session on November 22.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 61.07 points or 0.15% at 40636.24, and the Nifty up 4.50 points or 0.04% at 11972.90.
Market Headstart: Nifty to open flat on fears Phase I of US-China trade may occur next year
On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 5,023.54 crore while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 247.74 crore, provisional data showed
Dollar update: The dollar held overnight gains on Friday, as investors clung to the safe-haven pending developments in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and amid a growing scepticism about reports of progress in the talks.