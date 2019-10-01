Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,500, Sensex up 200 pts; BPCL gains 7%

Brokerages view: Source- CNBC-TV18:

Credit Suisse on corporate tax cut impact

90% of corporate tax cut likely to be retained by corporates

Aggregate demand impulse is negative

Of cos we cover, 77 cos estimated to see tax savings Rs 41,800 cr in FY21

Cos are likely to raise capex

40% of firms intend to pass on some of the savings through price cuts

Nearly 90% of savings are likely to be used for deleveraging/retained

Banks are not likely to grow their loans

Materials, energy, industrials are not planning new capex

Nearly all firms cutting prices would see industry-wide cuts

Of these, 26% could see higher industry sales

Aggregate demand impulse of the tax cut appears to be negative

Do not expect the downward economic momentum to reverse

Prefer banks (ICICI, IndusInd), industrials (L&T) & rate sensitives (Power Grid)

Underweight on consumption

Morgan Stanley on Equity Strategy

More policy action is needed to sustain India's recent upturn

Expect more policy actions & India will likely sustain its outperformance in Q3FY20

Tax cut has reversed India's under-performance to emerging markets

25 bps cut priced in; bigger cut possible given how high repo rates are relative to nominal growth

Privatisation: this is likely to become government agenda after a hiatus of 16 years

FPI Limits: merging FPI & FDI limits will lead to a higher weight for India in EM indices

GDP may improve in the coming months

CLSA on India strategy

Weak fiscal but rate cut to continue

Sovereign bond issuance to limit domestic bond supply

Gross tax revenue growth remains weak at 4% YoY for Apr-Aug

Total shortfall could be a staggering $45 bn, 1.5% of GDP

Central govt’s share can be bridged by RBI dividends, lower spend & higher disinvestment

Possibility of strategic disinvestments is now considerably higher

G-Sec yields are likely move down

Expect RBI to cut the policy rate by another 75 bps during current cycle

State government borrowing, however, may balloon

Macquarie on Indiabulls Group

Outperform rating on Indiabulls Hsg, target at Rs 836 per share

If co continues to face headwinds from negative sentiment

It may potentially face challenges raising fresh funds

YES BANK, BoB & IndusInd are the most exposed to the group

HDFC Bank & Kotak are safer; ICICI has no exposure

Large part of loans O/s for IndusInd & HDFC Bank may be repaid/withdrawn

Macquarie on Cadila Health

Outperform call, target at Rs 292 per share

Disappointed by the quantum of the payout to CDH

Indian Pharma cos continue to struggle with monetisation of specialty molecules

Zypitamag has had a slow ramp-up so far

Credit Suisse on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain neutral, target at Rs 6,000 per share

With price cuts announced last week, entire benefit has likely been passed on

If discounts continue at current levels, margin could be lower than expected

CLSA on UPL

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 720 per share

Co’s product range & adarsh farm service initiative appreciated by farmers

Trading at attractive valuations & continues to strengthen its india presence

Morgan Stanley on UltraTech

Overweight rating, target at Rs 4,760 per share

Demerger amongst Century & Ultratech to be effective Oct 1

Acquisition to be EPS accretive, but margin dilutive in the near term

HSBC on Hindalco

Reiterate buy, target at Rs 270 per share

Market discounting Novelis’s resilient business model

Expectation of recovery in aluminium prices makes co a compelling investment case