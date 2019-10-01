Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,500, Sensex up 200 pts; BPCL gains 7%

Live now
Oct 01, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JMC Projects secures new orders:
Dollar Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
JMC Projects secures new orders: Shares of JMC Projects gained more than 4 percent on October 1 as company secured orders worth Rs 560 crore.
Dollar Update: The US dollar traded near its highest in almost two weeks versus the yen before the release of data that is forecast to show the US manufacturing sector returned to growth, which would ease concern about the impact of the ongoing Sino-US trade war.
Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,500 level.
The Sensex is up 237.73 points at 38,905.06, while Nifty is up 70.30 points at 11,544.80. About 460 shares have advanced, 203 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.
CONCOR, SCI, Berger Paints, BPCL, Yes Bank, IOC, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are DRL, Cipla, Reliance Capital, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea and DHFL.
Among sectors, except IT and metal all indices are trading higher led by the bank, auto, infra, FMCG, pharma, and energy.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 14 paise at 70.73 per dollar versus previous close 70.87 yesterday.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade on October 1.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 197.84 points or 0.51% at 38865.17, and the Nifty up 71.00 points or 0.62% at 11545.50.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note on October 1 following global cues as some investors clung to hopes that China and the United States could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks climbed on Monday, helped by gains in Apple, Microsoft and Merck & Co, as investors set aside worries about the US-China trade war.
Brokerages view: Source- CNBC-TV18:
Credit Suisse on corporate tax cut impact
90% of corporate tax cut likely to be retained by corporates
Aggregate demand impulse is negative
Of cos we cover, 77 cos estimated to see tax savings Rs 41,800 cr in FY21
Cos are likely to raise capex
40% of firms intend to pass on some of the savings through price cuts
Nearly 90% of savings are likely to be used for deleveraging/retained
Banks are not likely to grow their loans
Materials, energy, industrials are not planning new capex
Nearly all firms cutting prices would see industry-wide cuts
Of these, 26% could see higher industry sales
Aggregate demand impulse of the tax cut appears to be negative
Do not expect the downward economic momentum to reverse
Prefer banks (ICICI, IndusInd), industrials (L&T) & rate sensitives (Power Grid)
Underweight on consumption
Morgan Stanley on Equity Strategy
More policy action is needed to sustain India's recent upturn
Expect more policy actions & India will likely sustain its outperformance in Q3FY20
Tax cut has reversed India's under-performance to emerging markets
25 bps cut priced in; bigger cut possible given how high repo rates are relative to nominal growth
Privatisation: this is likely to become government agenda after a hiatus of 16 years
FPI Limits: merging FPI & FDI limits will lead to a higher weight for India in EM indices
GDP may improve in the coming months
CLSA on India strategy
Weak fiscal but rate cut to continue
Sovereign bond issuance to limit domestic bond supply
Gross tax revenue growth remains weak at 4% YoY for Apr-Aug
Total shortfall could be a staggering $45 bn, 1.5% of GDP
Central govt’s share can be bridged by RBI dividends, lower spend & higher disinvestment
Possibility of strategic disinvestments is now considerably higher
G-Sec yields are likely move down
Expect RBI to cut the policy rate by another 75 bps during current cycle
State government borrowing, however, may balloon
Macquarie on Indiabulls Group
Outperform rating on Indiabulls Hsg, target at Rs 836 per share
If co continues to face headwinds from negative sentiment
It may potentially face challenges raising fresh funds
YES BANK, BoB & IndusInd are the most exposed to the group
HDFC Bank & Kotak are safer; ICICI has no exposure
Large part of loans O/s for IndusInd & HDFC Bank may be repaid/withdrawn
Macquarie on Cadila Health
Outperform call, target at Rs 292 per share
Disappointed by the quantum of the payout to CDH
Indian Pharma cos continue to struggle with monetisation of specialty molecules
Zypitamag has had a slow ramp-up so far
Credit Suisse on Maruti Suzuki
Maintain neutral, target at Rs 6,000 per share
With price cuts announced last week, entire benefit has likely been passed on
If discounts continue at current levels, margin could be lower than expected
CLSA on UPL
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 720 per share
Co’s product range & adarsh farm service initiative appreciated by farmers
Trading at attractive valuations & continues to strengthen its india presence
Morgan Stanley on UltraTech
Overweight rating, target at Rs 4,760 per share
Demerger amongst Century & Ultratech to be effective Oct 1
Acquisition to be EPS accretive, but margin dilutive in the near term
HSBC on Hindalco
Reiterate buy, target at Rs 270 per share
Market discounting Novelis’s resilient business model
Expectation of recovery in aluminium prices makes co a compelling investment case