Oct 01, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,500, Sensex up 200 pts; BPCL gains 7%

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • Oct 01, 09:34 AM (IST)

    JMC Projects secures new orders: Shares of JMC Projects gained more than 4 percent on October 1 as company secured orders worth Rs 560 crore.

  • Oct 01, 09:25 AM (IST)

    Dollar Update: The US dollar traded near its highest in almost two weeks versus the yen before the release of data that is forecast to show the US manufacturing sector returned to growth, which would ease concern about the impact of the ongoing Sino-US trade war.

  • Oct 01, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,500 level.

    The Sensex is up 237.73 points at 38,905.06, while Nifty is up 70.30 points at 11,544.80. About 460 shares have advanced, 203 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged. 

    CONCOR, SCI, Berger Paints, BPCL, Yes Bank, IOC, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are DRL, Cipla, Reliance Capital, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea and DHFL. 

    Among sectors, except IT and metal all indices are trading higher led by the bank, auto, infra, FMCG, pharma, and energy.

  • Oct 01, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • Oct 01, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 14 paise at 70.73 per dollar versus previous close 70.87 yesterday.

  • Oct 01, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade on October 1.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 197.84 points or 0.51% at 38865.17, and the Nifty up 71.00 points or 0.62% at 11545.50.

  • Oct 01, 08:46 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends higher: US stocks climbed on Monday, helped by gains in Apple, Microsoft and Merck & Co, as investors set aside worries about the US-China trade war.

  • Oct 01, 08:34 AM (IST)

    Brokerages view: Source- CNBC-TV18:

    Credit Suisse on corporate tax cut impact
    90% of corporate tax cut likely to be retained by corporates
    Aggregate demand impulse is negative
    Of cos we cover, 77 cos estimated to see tax savings Rs 41,800 cr in FY21
    Cos are likely to raise capex
    40% of firms intend to pass on some of the savings through price cuts
    Nearly 90% of savings are likely to be used for deleveraging/retained
    Banks are not likely to grow their loans
    Materials, energy, industrials are not planning new capex
    Nearly all firms cutting prices would see industry-wide cuts
    Of these, 26% could see higher industry sales 
    Aggregate demand impulse of the tax cut appears to be negative
    Do not expect the downward economic momentum to reverse
    Prefer banks (ICICI, IndusInd), industrials (L&T) & rate sensitives (Power Grid)
    Underweight on consumption

    Morgan Stanley on Equity Strategy
    More policy action is needed to sustain India's recent upturn 
    Expect more policy actions & India will likely sustain its outperformance in Q3FY20
    Tax cut has reversed India's under-performance to emerging markets 
    25 bps cut priced in; bigger cut possible given how high repo rates are relative to nominal growth
    Privatisation: this is likely to become government agenda after a hiatus of 16 years
    FPI Limits: merging FPI & FDI limits will lead to a higher weight for India in EM indices
    GDP may improve in the coming months

    CLSA on India strategy
    Weak fiscal but rate cut to continue
    Sovereign bond issuance to limit domestic bond supply
    Gross tax revenue growth remains weak at 4% YoY for Apr-Aug
    Total shortfall could be a staggering $45 bn, 1.5% of GDP
    Central govt’s share can be bridged by RBI dividends, lower spend & higher disinvestment 
    Possibility of strategic disinvestments is now considerably higher
    G-Sec yields are likely move down 
    Expect RBI to cut the policy rate by another 75 bps during current cycle
    State government borrowing, however, may balloon

    Macquarie on Indiabulls Group
    Outperform rating on Indiabulls Hsg, target at Rs 836 per share
    If co continues to face headwinds from negative sentiment
    It may potentially face challenges raising fresh funds
    YES BANK, BoB & IndusInd are the most exposed to the group 
    HDFC Bank & Kotak are safer; ICICI has no exposure 
    Large part of loans O/s for IndusInd & HDFC Bank may be repaid/withdrawn

    Macquarie on Cadila Health
    Outperform call, target at Rs 292 per share
    Disappointed by the quantum of the payout to CDH 
    Indian Pharma cos continue to struggle with monetisation of specialty molecules
    Zypitamag has had a slow ramp-up so far

    Credit Suisse on Maruti Suzuki
    Maintain neutral, target at Rs 6,000 per share
    With price cuts announced last week, entire benefit has likely been passed on
    If discounts continue at current levels, margin could be lower than expected

    CLSA on UPL
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 720 per share
    Co’s product range & adarsh farm service initiative appreciated by farmers
    Trading at attractive valuations & continues to strengthen its india presence 

    Morgan Stanley on UltraTech
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 4,760 per share
    Demerger amongst Century & Ultratech to be effective Oct 1
    Acquisition to be EPS accretive, but margin dilutive in the near term

    HSBC on Hindalco
    Reiterate buy, target at Rs 270 per share
    Market discounting Novelis’s resilient business model
    Expectation of recovery in aluminium prices makes co a compelling investment case

  • Oct 01, 08:26 AM (IST)

