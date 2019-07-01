Market Live: Nifty opens around 11,850, Sensex gains 200 pts; metal stocks in focus

Live now
Jul 01, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Reliance Home Finance falls 7%:
Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 975 crore:
Dollar Update:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Nifty likely to consolidate in a range; deploy Iron Butterfly Spread
After a strong run-up seen in the second half of the May series, from 11,100 to 12,100, Nifty in June series remained sideways.
Buzzing: Shares of Reliance Home Finance shed 7.3 percent in the early trade on July 1 after company extended maturity on certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore.
Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 975 crore: Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission added more than 2 percent in the early trade on July 1 as company received orders worth Rs 975 crore.
Dollar Update: The dollar gained 0.5% against the yen on Monday after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks as U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions on new tariffs and restrictions on tech company Huawei.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose more than USD 1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the indices on July 1 with Nifty around 11,850.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 201.06 points or 0.51% at 39595.70, and the Nifty up 57.80 points or 0.49% at 11846.70. About 570 shares have advanced, 217 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd, Bank, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Wipro, RIL and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are BPCL, IOC, Gail and Titan.
All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by metal, pharma, FMCG, auto, banks, energy and infra.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 68.90 per dollar on Monday against Friday close 69.02.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 117.31 points or 0.30% at 39511.95, and the Nifty up 47.20 points or 0.40% at 11836.10.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 9.5 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,847-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerage View: Source: CNBC-TV18
Morgan Stanly on India Economics
Q4 current account deficit at 8-qtr low led by trade deficit improvement
Capital account surplus also improved with strong portfolio flows
Estimate FY20 current A/c deficit at 2.2% Of GDP
Current A/c deficit to increase to around 2% of GDP in Q1FY20
Balance of payment likely to be in surplus in Q1FY20
Nomura on IndusInd Bank
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,775 per share
Past high multiples unlikely to return soon
Current multiples reasonable for 19% ROEs
Goldman Sachs on India Economics
Current account deficit narrows in Q4FY19 as expected
Contraction of current account deficit driven by a lower goods trade deficit
Services trade surplus came in flat at $21.3 billion
Going forward, see some improvement in the current account deficit
Kotak Institutional Equities on IT Services
Expect steady revenue growth for Tier-1 IT cos
See Mid-tier IT cos reporting muted performance
EBIT margin will likely decline across companies except Wipro on YoY
Expect moderation in earnings assumptions ahead
TCS will shine while Tech Mahindra will disappoint
Citi on UPL
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,200 per share
Optimism over long-term biz outlook tempered by near-term concerns
Expect co to overcome weather related challenges in US & India
Citi on Gas Sector
Re-notifying regulations w.r.t CGD network tariffs do not come as a surprise
It could be business as usual for CGDs
Maintain our positive view with our pecking order as Gujarat Gas, IGL, MGL
Several legal considerations may come in the way of any regulation
CLSA on HDFC Bank
Maintain buy call, target raised to Rs 2,930 from Rs 2,850 per share
Risk appetite is peaking, it is focussing on deposit mobilisation & digitisation
Staff churn is rising ahead of potential CEO succession raises risk
See a 21% profit CAGR over FY19-22
CLSA on Havells
Maintain outperform, raise target to Rs 840 from Rs 780 per share
Expect aggressive distribution push; sharp increase in R&D budget
See the stock as a best play on housing market revival
Wall Street ends higher on Friday: Wall Street advanced in heavy trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations, ahead of much-anticipated trade talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit now underway in Japan.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know
The market started off July series on a subdued note on Friday, though gained half a percent for the week ended June 28 and snapped three-week losing streak, indicating caution ahead of important event -- Union Budget that scheduled to be released on July 5.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 11.50 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,849.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade higher: Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute tempered risks to the global economy, leading investors to pare wagers on aggressive policy easing by the major central banks.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.