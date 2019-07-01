App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 01, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty opens around 11,850, Sensex gains 200 pts; metal stocks in focus

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by metal, pharma, FMCG, auto, banks, energy and infra.

highlights

  • Jul 01, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Reliance Home Finance shed 7.3 percent in the early trade on July 1 after company extended maturity on certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore.

  • Jul 01, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 975 crore: Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission added more than 2 percent in the early trade on July 1 as company received orders worth Rs 975 crore.

  • Jul 01, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Dollar Update: The dollar gained 0.5% against the yen on Monday after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks as U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions on new tariffs and restrictions on tech company Huawei.

  • Jul 01, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices rose more than USD 1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.

  • Jul 01, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a positive start for the indices on July 1 with Nifty around 11,850.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 201.06 points or 0.51% at 39595.70, and the Nifty up 57.80 points or 0.49% at 11846.70.  About 570 shares have advanced, 217 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged. 

    IndusInd, Bank, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Wipro, RIL and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are BPCL, IOC, Gail and Titan.

    All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by metal, pharma, FMCG, auto, banks, energy and infra. 

  • Jul 01, 09:09 AM (IST)

  • Jul 01, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 68.90 per dollar on Monday against Friday close 69.02.

  • Jul 01, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 117.31 points or 0.30% at 39511.95, and the Nifty up 47.20 points or 0.40% at 11836.10.

  • Jul 01, 08:51 AM (IST)

    Brokerage View: Source: CNBC-TV18

    Morgan Stanly on India Economics
    Q4 current account deficit at 8-qtr low led by trade deficit improvement
    Capital account surplus also improved with strong portfolio flows
    Estimate FY20 current A/c deficit at 2.2% Of GDP
    Current A/c deficit to increase to around 2% of GDP in Q1FY20
    Balance of payment likely to be in surplus in Q1FY20

    Nomura on IndusInd Bank
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,775 per share
    Past high multiples unlikely to return soon
    Current multiples reasonable for 19% ROEs

    Goldman Sachs on India Economics
    Current account deficit narrows in Q4FY19 as expected
    Contraction of current account deficit driven by a lower goods trade deficit 
    Services trade surplus came in flat at $21.3 billion 
    Going forward, see some improvement in the current account deficit

    Kotak Institutional Equities on IT Services
    Expect steady revenue growth for Tier-1 IT cos
    See Mid-tier IT cos reporting muted performance 
    EBIT margin will likely decline across companies except Wipro on YoY
    Expect moderation in earnings assumptions ahead
    TCS will shine while Tech Mahindra will disappoint

    Citi on UPL
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,200 per share
    Optimism over long-term biz outlook tempered by near-term concerns
    Expect co to overcome weather related challenges in US & India 

    Citi on Gas Sector
    Re-notifying regulations w.r.t CGD network tariffs do not come as a surprise
    It could be business as usual for CGDs 
    Maintain our positive view with our pecking order as Gujarat Gas, IGL, MGL
    Several legal considerations may come in the way of any regulation

    CLSA on HDFC Bank
    Maintain buy call, target raised to Rs 2,930 from Rs 2,850 per share
    Risk appetite is peaking, it is focussing on deposit mobilisation & digitisation
    Staff churn is rising ahead of potential CEO succession raises risk
    See a 21% profit CAGR over FY19-22 

    CLSA on Havells
    Maintain outperform, raise target to Rs 840 from Rs 780 per share
    Expect aggressive distribution push; sharp increase in R&D budget
    See the stock as a best play on housing market revival

  • Jul 01, 08:33 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends higher on Friday: Wall Street advanced in heavy trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations, ahead of much-anticipated trade talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit now underway in Japan.

  • Jul 01, 08:12 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 11.50 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,849.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jul 01, 08:04 AM (IST)

  • Jul 01, 07:47 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher​: Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute tempered risks to the global economy, leading investors to pare wagers on aggressive policy easing by the major central banks.

  • Jul 01, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.