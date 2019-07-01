Market Live: Nifty opens around 11,850, Sensex gains 200 pts; metal stocks in focus

Brokerage View: Source: CNBC-TV18

Morgan Stanly on India Economics

Q4 current account deficit at 8-qtr low led by trade deficit improvement

Capital account surplus also improved with strong portfolio flows

Estimate FY20 current A/c deficit at 2.2% Of GDP

Current A/c deficit to increase to around 2% of GDP in Q1FY20

Balance of payment likely to be in surplus in Q1FY20

Nomura on IndusInd Bank

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,775 per share

Past high multiples unlikely to return soon

Current multiples reasonable for 19% ROEs

Goldman Sachs on India Economics

Current account deficit narrows in Q4FY19 as expected

Contraction of current account deficit driven by a lower goods trade deficit

Services trade surplus came in flat at $21.3 billion

Going forward, see some improvement in the current account deficit

Kotak Institutional Equities on IT Services

Expect steady revenue growth for Tier-1 IT cos

See Mid-tier IT cos reporting muted performance

EBIT margin will likely decline across companies except Wipro on YoY

Expect moderation in earnings assumptions ahead

TCS will shine while Tech Mahindra will disappoint

Citi on UPL

Buy rating, target at Rs 1,200 per share

Optimism over long-term biz outlook tempered by near-term concerns

Expect co to overcome weather related challenges in US & India

Citi on Gas Sector

Re-notifying regulations w.r.t CGD network tariffs do not come as a surprise

It could be business as usual for CGDs

Maintain our positive view with our pecking order as Gujarat Gas, IGL, MGL

Several legal considerations may come in the way of any regulation

CLSA on HDFC Bank

Maintain buy call, target raised to Rs 2,930 from Rs 2,850 per share

Risk appetite is peaking, it is focussing on deposit mobilisation & digitisation

Staff churn is rising ahead of potential CEO succession raises risk

See a 21% profit CAGR over FY19-22

CLSA on Havells

Maintain outperform, raise target to Rs 840 from Rs 780 per share

Expect aggressive distribution push; sharp increase in R&D budget

See the stock as a best play on housing market revival