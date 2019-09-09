Closing Bell: Sensex gains 164 points, Nifty closes above 11,000; banks, auto, FMCG stocks lead

Live now
Sep 09, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Sensex off day's high
Sensex Gains 200 pts
Nifty Hovers Around 11,000
Market Rebounds
Market Off Opening Lows
USFDA issues 2 observations to Shilpa Medicare:
Crude Update:
Asian markets mixed:
SGX Nifty:
Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, 11,042 crucial for more upside
According to Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist - Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, 10,800 can be considered as a critical support in the near term.
Gold: Peak in Prices, Bulls have baked in most of the variables
"With Gold prices jumping to a six year high in dollar terms, we sense that markets have factored in most of the variables, namely ongoing trade issues, deceleration in global manufacturing activity and sheer size of negative yielding sovereign bonds. However, we infer that most of the gains is done in the yellow metal, with prices trading above our earlier target of $1,450/oz for this year," Hitesh Jain, Senior Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities said.
Investors are in a fix. Indian markets are around 9 percent from record highs and investors don't know where to invest.
Sun Pharma increased stake in PJSC Biosintez Of Russia to 100 percent from 96.96 percent by purchase of shares.
Rupee Closing
The Indian rupee ended at 71.70 against the US dollar, higher by 2 paise compared to Friday's close of 71.72 a dollar.
An evening walk down D-St: Global cues fuel hope rally, Nifty back above 11,000
The week was off to a good start, as the Nifty reclaimed 11,000-mark and the Sensex closed above 37,000 on September 9. The Nifty closed above all its short-term moving averages such as 5, 13 and 20-day EMA.
Technical View
The Nifty formed bullish candle on daily charts, followed by Doji candle formation on weekly scale in the last week.
"Now index has shifted its support to 10,950-10,900 zone and resistance is coming near 11,070-11,130 zone, if managed to sustain above 11,000 levels, index can see decent move towards 11,200 in near term," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said.
Market Outlook
"In the absence of any major event, domestic macroeconomic data and global cues would dictate the market trend ahead. We expect recovery to extend further and Nifty to retest 11,150. Traders should prefer private banks, auto and infra counters for long trades while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG may continue to trade lacklustre," Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research, Religare Broking said.
Gainers and Losers at Close
Among Nifty50 stocks, Yes Bank, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Kotak Mahindra Bank were top gainers, rising 2-4.5 percent whereas HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto were losers.
Among midcaps, RBL Bank, Blue Dart, NBCC (India), GE T&D India and Muthoot Finance rallied 4-7 percent whereas Aditya Birla Finance, Ajanta Pharma, Glenmark, Vakrangee and Torrent Pharma slipped 2-3 percent.
Bonus to Ashok Leyland Employees
Ashok Leyland will give 5.42 percent bonus on FY19 profit to 6,146 employees, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.
The agreement between management and employees to be signed on September 11 and company's bonus amount to employees will now total Rs 107.56 crore, sources said.