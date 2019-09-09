Closing Bell: Sensex gains 164 points, Nifty closes above 11,000; banks, auto, FMCG stocks lead

Gold: Peak in Prices, Bulls have baked in most of the variables

"With Gold prices jumping to a six year high in dollar terms, we sense that markets have factored in most of the variables, namely ongoing trade issues, deceleration in global manufacturing activity and sheer size of negative yielding sovereign bonds. However, we infer that most of the gains is done in the yellow metal, with prices trading above our earlier target of $1,450/oz for this year," Hitesh Jain, Senior Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities said.