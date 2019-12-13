Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Live now
Dec 13, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Indian market closed in the green for the second consecutive day on December 12 as investor sentiment got a boost from positive global sentiment and government's move to ease pressure from the country's shadow banks.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 683.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 810.23 crore in the Indian equity market on December 12.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.