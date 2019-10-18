Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 11,600; YES Bank surges 23%

Live now
Oct 18, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold price update: Gold prices slipped in early futures trade on October 18 but the loss for the yellow metal was capped by steady global cues.
In the global markets, gold prices held steady after the Brexit deal while a sluggish dollar provided support to the metal.
December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,170 per 10 gram, down Rs 26, or 0.07 percent, on the MCX around 10:20 hours IST.
Dinesh Thakkar of Angel Broking said though MF inflows this year have slowed down, he was very confident that MF inflows will pick up from here on as market sentiment improves
Zee Entertainment slips 6% post Q2 nos
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged over 6 percent intraday on October 18 after company announced its September quarter numbers on October 17.
The company reported a 6.9 percent year-on-year growth (YoY) in September quarter profit at Rs 413.2 crore, impacted by slow revenue growth and weak operating margin.
BHEL surges 25% on government stake divestment news
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) surged 25 percent in the early trade on October 18 on the report of government likely to cut its stake in the company.
The government may consider bringing down its stake in state-owned BHEL and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), sources told CNBC Awaaz.
Rupee update: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.19 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.16. On October 17, the rupee ended up 27 paise to close at 71.16 against the US dollar, on the back of optimism over the Brexit deal amid softening crude oil prices.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a reduced growth rate for India, but the country's economy is "still growing as the fastest", she told a group of Indian reporters on Thursday.
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Godrej Consumer with stop loss below Rs 708.50 for targets of Rs 721 and Rs 724 and Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss below Rs 584.80 for targets of Rs 607 and Rs 619.
FIIs have been net buyers for the past four trading sessions and have poured in more than Rs 2,000 crore in Indian equity markets since October 11, provisional data showed.
A move above 11,700 could be an extremely strong sign for the bulls because above 11,700 the Nifty has the potential to make a record high