Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty above 11,600; YES Bank surges 23%

Gold price update: Gold prices slipped in early futures trade on October 18 but the loss for the yellow metal was capped by steady global cues.

In the global markets, gold prices held steady after the Brexit deal while a sluggish dollar provided support to the metal.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,170 per 10 gram, down Rs 26, or 0.07 percent, on the MCX around 10:20 hours IST.