Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian market

Oct 17, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; Godrej Consumer, Finolex Industries top buys
The Nifty50 is expected to open flat with a negative bias on October 17, tracking other Asian markets which were trading with a negative bias as soft US retail sales data raised concerns about the health of the world's largest economy and a risk of a global recession.
TVS Motor Q2: Two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company is likely to report a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2019 due to consistent fall in sales volumes amid weak demand.
According to brokerages, profit is expected to fall around 30 percent with a 13-14 percent decline in revenue during the quarter, year-on-year (YoY).
Zee Entertainment Q2: Zee Entertainment Enterprises is expected to report double-digit growth in the second-quarter profit, driven by lower tax expenses, despite margin pressure and slow revenue growth.
Kotak Institutional Equities, Sharekhan and Motilal Oswal expect second-quarter profit growth in the range of 20-30 percent compared to the year-ago.
A decisive break above 11,700 will definitely offer a range breakout, which will further open the gates for the index to retest 12,000 levels
Experts suggest buying on dips with support of 11050. Traders are advised to hold long positions, if any, with a stop below 11400 on a closing basis.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent.
Oil update: Global crude oil prices slid after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States, adding to concerns that demand for oil around the world may weaken amid further signs of a global economic slowdown.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the broader index in India. Around 0750 hours IST, Nifty futures was 4 points, or 0.03 percent, up at 11,490 on Singapore Exchange.
Global Markets: Global stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft US retail sales data raised concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy and risk of a global recession, while sterling was volatile as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued.
