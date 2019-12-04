Market Live: Nifty opens around 11,950, Sensex falls 100 pts; metals under pressure

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 04, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Opens:
Asian Markets:
US Markets:
Open Interest Data:
SEBI approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as a chairman of NSE.
Buzzing: Max India share price plunged 4 percent in the early trade on December 4. The company has received IRDAI approval for divestment of its stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company.
Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on December 4 with Nifty around 11,950 level.
The Sensex is down 112.23 points or 0.28% at 40563.22, and the Nifty down 35.60 points or 0.30% at 11958.60. About 249 shares have advanced, 391 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, TCS, Wipro, Tata Motors, HUL and Eicher Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco.
Among sectors, except IT all other indices are trading in red led by the metal, auto and infra.
Tyche Industries: Strong Q2 points to step-up in utilisation levels
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 12 paise at 71.80 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 71.68.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 11,950 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 258.50 points or 0.64% at 40416.95, and the Nifty down 49.50 points or 0.41% at 11944.70.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1670, target of Rs 1720 and Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1630, target of Rs 1675.
The momentum oscillator RSI indicates a negative divergence on daily chart and till the time, Nifty sustains below 12,000-12,025 zone, we may see a profit booking move towards 11850-11800 levels. On the flipside, 12,158 levels remains major hurdle for the index, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd.
Hot Stocks: Remain stock specific as Nifty may see further decline on profit booking
The Nifty index felt pressure around record highs and slipped back well below 12,000 mark again, as traders locked profits at higher levels before the Reserve Bank's monetary policy due on December 5.