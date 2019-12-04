Market Live: Nifty opens around 11,950, Sensex falls 100 pts; metals under pressure

Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on December 4 with Nifty around 11,950 level.

The Sensex is down 112.23 points or 0.28% at 40563.22, and the Nifty down 35.60 points or 0.30% at 11958.60. About 249 shares have advanced, 391 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, TCS, Wipro, Tata Motors, HUL and Eicher Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Hindalco.

Among sectors, except IT all other indices are trading in red led by the metal, auto and infra.