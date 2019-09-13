Market Live: Nifty remains below 11,000 amid choppy trade; footwear stocks in demand

Live now
ICICI Direct advised buying Mahanagar Gas in the range of Rs 835-855 and for a target at Rs 985 with a time frame of three months.
"Stocks from the gas space have remained largely immune to the current market weakness and witnessed momentum with a market recovery. Stocks like IGL and Petronet LNG are trading near their life-time highs indicating the ongoing resilience in the space. We believe Mahanagar Gas (MGL) may also witness fresh upward momentum after the underperformance of more than a year with respect to its peers," the brokerage explained.
"Green shoots of recovery of the stock were seen as it has outperformed the market in the broader market weakness seen in the last series. Since July 2019, while the stock is up almost 15 percent, markets have declined over 10 percent in the same time frame. Moreover, a sharp increase in delivery volume was observed post its quarterly results. We believe lower levels have been utilised to accumulate the stock. It is likely to exhibit a fresh up trend in the coming weeks," it said.
Havells launched complete square‐shaped pedestal fan ‘Aindrila’.
Gravita India Jumps 5%
Shares of Gravita India rallied 5 percent intraday after the increase in production capacity of lead recycling plant in Ghana.
Gravita India informed exchanges that its step down subsidiary Recyclers Ghana in West Africa has enhanced the production capacity of its existing lead recycling plant from 6,000 MTPA to 12,000 MTPA.
The group has made investment of approximately Rs 21 crore from its internal accruals for establishment of this recycling plant, company said.
Bombay Dyeing said its promoter released a pledge on 13 lakh shares on September 6.
A slowing economy, FPI pullouts, muted corporate earnings and a bruising trade war made for a gloomy August. But, Dalal Street's money managers for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) put up an impressive show, bucking the trend.
PI Industries Climbs 4%
Shares of PI Industries rallied 4 percent intraday after acquisition of 100 percent stake in Isagro Asia.
"PI Industries has executed an offer with promoter Isagro SpA (a company incorporated in Italy) for acquisition of Isagro Asia, who is engaged in contract manufacturing, local distribution and exports of agrochemicals," the agri-sciences company said in its BSE filing.
The transaction value is estimated around Rs 345 crore net of cash and debt subject to closing adjustments, it added.
Benchmark indices remained rangebound in afternoon with the Sensex rising 22.80 points to 37,127.08. The Nifty50 rose 3.50 points to 10,986.30.
The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks.
