Market Live: Nifty remains below 11,000 amid choppy trade; footwear stocks in demand

Recommendation

ICICI Direct advised buying Mahanagar Gas in the range of Rs 835-855 and for a target at Rs 985 with a time frame of three months.

"Stocks from the gas space have remained largely immune to the current market weakness and witnessed momentum with a market recovery. Stocks like IGL and Petronet LNG are trading near their life-time highs indicating the ongoing resilience in the space. We believe Mahanagar Gas (MGL) may also witness fresh upward momentum after the underperformance of more than a year with respect to its peers," the brokerage explained.

"Green shoots of recovery of the stock were seen as it has outperformed the market in the broader market weakness seen in the last series. Since July 2019, while the stock is up almost 15 percent, markets have declined over 10 percent in the same time frame. Moreover, a sharp increase in delivery volume was observed post its quarterly results. We believe lower levels have been utilised to accumulate the stock. It is likely to exhibit a fresh up trend in the coming weeks," it said.