Market Live: SGX Nifty indicate gap up opening for Indian indices

Sep 23, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian shares firm: Asian shares started higher on Monday on hopes of an interim Sino-US tariff deal after the two countries described their talks as “productive” and “constructive”, while oil gained more than 1% as Middle East tensions remained elevated.
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty suffered strong losses on September 19 due to widespread selling across sectors as the concerns over rising geopolitical tension, crude oil prices and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment continued to keep the risk appetite of investors low.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 138.50 points or 1.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,478.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.