Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani Gas tanks 13%

Brokerages View - Source- CNBC-TV18:

Morgan Stanley on PVR

Reiterate buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,350 per share

F&B spend per head grew 11% YoY to Rs 100, which was a key positive

Continued with its aggressive screen additions

On track to open 90+ screens in FY20

Morgan Stanley on PNB Housing

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 500 per share

Both retail & corporate NPLs continued to climb

Noted a rise in corporate watch list, to be quantified in Q4

It cited a way forward with conservative loan growth, leverage & 13-15% RoE

Near-term trajectory looks weak

Morgan Stanley: Budget Preview

Govt’s fiscal deficit to narrow to 3.5% in FY21 from our estimate of 3.7% in FY20

Focus should be on raising revenues at a fast pace through strategic divestment

Should continue to favour investment-driven growth

Redistributive spending likely to remain in-line with nominal GDP growth

Expect a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan

Should focus on improving health of the public sector balance sheet

CLSA: Budget Preview

Tax cut may be necessary to revive growth

Miss in tax & divest receipts may be partly offset by govt curbing expenditures

Slippage in its FY21 fiscal deficit may be limited to 3.6% vs 3.3% estimate

To revive growth, govt could cut the personal income tax rate

FY21 fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.4%

Any income tax cut would be seen as a boost for discretionary plays

Higher exemption for housing & rollback of LTCG are Other Possible Positives

Jefferies on PNB Housing

Hold rating, target raised to Rs 525 from Rs 505 per share

NII growth & provisions disappointed

Gross NPA rose sharply, led by rises in retail & corporate NPAs

Proposed equity issuance could ease gearing issues

We still see challenges to loan growth

Stressed asset pool is stable, but a few new A/Cs slipped to stage 2 in Q3

See a risk of more slippages in the developer book

Despite reasonable valuations, stay at hold

Cut FY20-21 estimates by 6-23%

Macquarie on Cholamandalam Investment

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 300 per share

Have not built the aforementioned QIP or new tax rates in our estimates

Await indications on pricing & timing of the QIP

Disbursement in both vehicle fin & home equity has been modest

Expect provisions to reduce in Q4

Q4 is seasonally a strong quarter for asset quality

Macquarie on SBI Life

Underperform call, target at Rs 645 per share

Strong operating performance continues

Limited margin expansion despite higher share of protection in APE

Provided 80% on DHFL & these provisions will be reflected in year-end EVs

CLSA on DB Corp

Reiterate buy rating, target at Rs 185 per share

Weak demand environment hits Q3

Print ad revenues decline on weak demand & pullback of ads

Margins expanded further led by continued fall in raw material costs

Cut FY20-22 estimates by 3-14% & forecast 10% earnings growth

Stock trading at 7x FY21 PE offers a compelling 7% dividend yield

HSBC on Aviation

Strong earnings expected in Q3; see strong headwinds in Q4 & FY21

Seasonal strength should offset impact from softer yield & cost pressure

Softer yield, cost pressure & softening economy set to hit earnings

Reduce rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 1,250 per share

Hold on SpiceJet with a target of Rs 115 per share