you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 24, 2020 09:36 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani Gas tanks 13%

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 23 points loss or 0.19 percent.

highlights

  • January 24, 2020 09:55 AM IST

    PNB Housing slips 8% post Q3 show: PNB Housing Finance share price tumbled more than 8 percent on January 24 after company posted its December quarter numbers. The company has posted 22 percent degrowth in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 303 crore, YoY.

  • January 24, 2020 09:33 AM IST

    Adani Gas tanks 13%: Adani Gas share price fell 13 percent in early trade on January 24 after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) sent notice to the company for not disclosing some crucial information.

  • January 24, 2020 09:30 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source- CNBC-TV18:

    Morgan Stanley on PVR 
    Reiterate buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,350 per share
    F&B spend per head grew 11% YoY to Rs 100, which was a key positive
    Continued with its aggressive screen additions
    On track to open 90+ screens in FY20

    Morgan Stanley on PNB Housing
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 500 per share
    Both retail & corporate NPLs continued to climb
    Noted a rise in corporate watch list, to be quantified in Q4
    It cited a way forward with conservative loan growth, leverage & 13-15% RoE
    Near-term trajectory looks weak

    Morgan Stanley: Budget Preview
    Govt’s fiscal deficit to narrow to 3.5% in FY21 from our estimate of 3.7% in FY20
    Focus should be on raising revenues at a fast pace through strategic divestment
    Should continue to favour investment-driven growth 
    Redistributive spending likely to remain in-line with nominal GDP growth
    Expect a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan 
    Should focus on improving health of the public sector balance sheet

    CLSA: Budget Preview
    Tax cut may be necessary to revive growth
    Miss in tax & divest receipts may be partly offset by govt curbing expenditures
    Slippage in its FY21 fiscal deficit may be limited to 3.6% vs 3.3% estimate
    To revive growth, govt could cut the personal income tax rate
    FY21 fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.4% 
    Any income tax cut would be seen as a boost for discretionary plays
    Higher exemption for housing & rollback of LTCG are Other Possible Positives

    Jefferies on PNB Housing
    Hold rating, target raised to Rs 525 from Rs 505 per share
    NII growth & provisions disappointed
    Gross NPA rose sharply, led by rises in retail & corporate NPAs
    Proposed equity issuance could ease gearing issues
    We still see challenges to loan growth
    Stressed asset pool is stable, but a few new A/Cs slipped to stage 2 in Q3
    See a risk of more slippages in the developer book
    Despite reasonable valuations, stay at hold
    Cut FY20-21 estimates by 6-23% 

    Macquarie on Cholamandalam Investment
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 300 per share
    Have not built the aforementioned QIP or new tax rates in our estimates 
    Await indications on pricing & timing of the QIP
    Disbursement in both vehicle fin & home equity has been modest
    Expect provisions to reduce in Q4 
    Q4 is seasonally a strong quarter for asset quality

    Macquarie on SBI Life
    Underperform call, target at Rs 645 per share
    Strong operating performance continues
    Limited margin expansion despite higher share of protection in APE
    Provided 80% on DHFL & these provisions will be reflected in year-end EVs 

    CLSA on DB Corp
    Reiterate buy rating, target at Rs 185 per share
    Weak demand environment hits Q3
    Print ad revenues decline on weak demand & pullback of ads
    Margins expanded further led by continued fall in raw material costs 
    Cut FY20-22 estimates by 3-14% & forecast 10% earnings growth
    Stock trading at 7x FY21 PE offers a compelling 7% dividend yield

    HSBC on Aviation
    Strong earnings expected in Q3; see strong headwinds in Q4 & FY21 
    Seasonal strength should offset impact from softer yield & cost pressure
    Softer yield, cost pressure & softening economy set to hit earnings 
    Reduce rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 1,250 per share
    Hold on SpiceJet with a target of Rs 115 per share

  • January 24, 2020 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on January 24.

    At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 65.19 points or 0.16% at 41321.21, and the Nifty down 16.70 points or 0.14% at 12163.70. About 517 shares have advanced, 267 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged. 

    Yes Bank, Coal India, Zee Ent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Power Grid, Adani Gas, Biocon and PNB Housing.

  • January 24, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.33 per dollar on Friday versus THursday's clsoe of 71.26.

  • January 24, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 58.49 points or 0.14% at 41327.91, and the Nifty down 45.90 points or 0.38% at 12134.50.

  • January 24, 2020 08:42 AM IST

    Gold Update: Gold inched lower on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after the World Health Organisation stopped short of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, but the precious metal was on track to post a weekly gain.

  • January 24, 2020 08:15 AM IST

    Stocks witnessing aggressive new short positions
