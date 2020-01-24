Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani Gas tanks 13%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 24, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
PNB Housing slips 8% post Q3 show:
Adani Gas tanks 13%:
Rupee OPens:
Gold Update:
Oil prices:
US Markets:
PNB Housing slips 8% post Q3 show: PNB Housing Finance share price tumbled more than 8 percent on January 24 after company posted its December quarter numbers. The company has posted 22 percent degrowth in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 303 crore, YoY.
Adani Gas tanks 13%: Adani Gas share price fell 13 percent in early trade on January 24 after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) sent notice to the company for not disclosing some crucial information.
Brokerages View - Source- CNBC-TV18:
Morgan Stanley on PVR
Reiterate buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,350 per share
F&B spend per head grew 11% YoY to Rs 100, which was a key positive
Continued with its aggressive screen additions
On track to open 90+ screens in FY20
Morgan Stanley on PNB Housing
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 500 per share
Both retail & corporate NPLs continued to climb
Noted a rise in corporate watch list, to be quantified in Q4
It cited a way forward with conservative loan growth, leverage & 13-15% RoE
Near-term trajectory looks weak
Morgan Stanley: Budget Preview
Govt’s fiscal deficit to narrow to 3.5% in FY21 from our estimate of 3.7% in FY20
Focus should be on raising revenues at a fast pace through strategic divestment
Should continue to favour investment-driven growth
Redistributive spending likely to remain in-line with nominal GDP growth
Expect a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan
Should focus on improving health of the public sector balance sheet
CLSA: Budget Preview
Tax cut may be necessary to revive growth
Miss in tax & divest receipts may be partly offset by govt curbing expenditures
Slippage in its FY21 fiscal deficit may be limited to 3.6% vs 3.3% estimate
To revive growth, govt could cut the personal income tax rate
FY21 fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.4%
Any income tax cut would be seen as a boost for discretionary plays
Higher exemption for housing & rollback of LTCG are Other Possible Positives
Jefferies on PNB Housing
Hold rating, target raised to Rs 525 from Rs 505 per share
NII growth & provisions disappointed
Gross NPA rose sharply, led by rises in retail & corporate NPAs
Proposed equity issuance could ease gearing issues
We still see challenges to loan growth
Stressed asset pool is stable, but a few new A/Cs slipped to stage 2 in Q3
See a risk of more slippages in the developer book
Despite reasonable valuations, stay at hold
Cut FY20-21 estimates by 6-23%
Macquarie on Cholamandalam Investment
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 300 per share
Have not built the aforementioned QIP or new tax rates in our estimates
Await indications on pricing & timing of the QIP
Disbursement in both vehicle fin & home equity has been modest
Expect provisions to reduce in Q4
Q4 is seasonally a strong quarter for asset quality
Macquarie on SBI Life
Underperform call, target at Rs 645 per share
Strong operating performance continues
Limited margin expansion despite higher share of protection in APE
Provided 80% on DHFL & these provisions will be reflected in year-end EVs
CLSA on DB Corp
Reiterate buy rating, target at Rs 185 per share
Weak demand environment hits Q3
Print ad revenues decline on weak demand & pullback of ads
Margins expanded further led by continued fall in raw material costs
Cut FY20-22 estimates by 3-14% & forecast 10% earnings growth
Stock trading at 7x FY21 PE offers a compelling 7% dividend yield
HSBC on Aviation
Strong earnings expected in Q3; see strong headwinds in Q4 & FY21
Seasonal strength should offset impact from softer yield & cost pressure
Softer yield, cost pressure & softening economy set to hit earnings
Reduce rating on IndiGo with a target of Rs 1,250 per share
Hold on SpiceJet with a target of Rs 115 per share
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on January 24.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 65.19 points or 0.16% at 41321.21, and the Nifty down 16.70 points or 0.14% at 12163.70. About 517 shares have advanced, 267 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Coal India, Zee Ent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Power Grid, Adani Gas, Biocon and PNB Housing.
Hot stocks | Indian Bank, GAIL can give 6-11% returns in the next 3-4 weeks; here's why
So far, the week has belonged to the bears, as the domestic market remained under pressure during the first three sessions of the week.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.33 per dollar on Friday versus THursday's clsoe of 71.26.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 58.49 points or 0.14% at 41327.91, and the Nifty down 45.90 points or 0.38% at 12134.50.
Market Headstart: 12,200 on Nifty crucial for bulls to regain control; UltraTech in focus
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 21 points loss or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,175-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Gold Update: Gold inched lower on Friday as investors opted for riskier assets after the World Health Organisation stopped short of declaring the China virus outbreak a global emergency, but the precious metal was on track to post a weekly gain.
Stocks witnessing aggressive new short positions