Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Indian indices; Eicher Motors results in focus

Nov 08, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Nifty is expected to open lower on November 8 tracking the muted trend seen in other Asian markets. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a loss of 48 points.
Moody's lowers India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Moody’s Investors Service on November 7 changed its outlook on India’s ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past.
The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the rating agency said. Read More
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results on November 8: M&M, Ashok Leyland, Bank Of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Bharat Forge, Capacite Infraprojects, Century
MSCI adds eight stocks and deletes six stocks from MSCI India Index. The changes will come into effect from November 26 post market close