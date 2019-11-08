Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Indian indices; Eicher Motors results in focus

Moody's lowers India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

Moody’s Investors Service on November 7 changed its outlook on India’s ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country’s economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the rating agency said.