Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty below 10,900; HCL Tech, Tata Steel in focus

Deutsche Bank on RBI Policy

RBI cuts 35 bps, as we expected

Repo Rate likely to go down to at least 5%

MPC may cut policy rates by another 40 bps in the rest of this financial year

Expect RBI to pause on the October 4 policy meet

See RBI delivering a 25 bps rate cut in the December policy

Further rate cuts are contingent on NBFC sector recovery prospect

If NBFC problem worsens, we do not rule out possibility of further rate cuts in FY21

If NBFC sector stabilises, don’t expect RBI to cut the Repo Rate below 5%

RBI’s inflation projection is broadly realistic

There could be more downside risks to GDP growth if NBFC sector problems linger

Citi on RBI Policy

MPC calibrates quantum of cut; focus on growth revival

In near-term, extent of policy rate cuts would be growth dependent

There is sufficient headroom to stay near 4% inflation

Credit Suisse on Lupin

Outperform call, target at Rs 860 per share

Good results; working capital has started coming down

Both sales & EBITDA results in-line

Citi on Lupin

Sell call, target at Rs 710 per share

Stronger US rev helped offset slower-than-expected growth in other markets

See some earnings recovery off a low base

Continuing challenges in key markets & rich valuations remain concerns

Credit Suisse on Voltas

Outperform call, target at Rs 685 per share

Stronger than expected revenue benefit of extended summer

Seasonal benefit stronger than expected

Nomura on HPCL

Buy rating, target at Rs 380 per share

Weak margin & high inventory loss in Q1

Marketing margin to remain decent & refining to benefit from IMO 2020/BS-VI

BNP Paribas on HPCL

Hold rating, target cut to Rs 253 from Rs 283 per share

Reported poor results despite adjusting for inventory losses & FX gains

Marketing weakness along with inventory losses a surprise

Citi on HPCL

Buy rating, target at Rs 360 per share

Maintain positive view on the OMCs as political uncertainty is behind us

Prefer BPCL & HPCL to IOC

CLSA on HPCL

Sell call, target at Rs 210 per share

Core performance below estimate

Reported PAT higher on lower inventory loss & higher FX gain

CLSA on HCL Tech

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,380 per share

Stellar revenue beat with organic growth accelerating above larger peers

Organic growth guidance raised on large deal ramp-ups & digital traction

Nomura on HCL Tech

Buy rating, target at Rs 1,270 per share

Improvement in organic growth led by better than ramp-up in large deals is positive

Miss on Q1 margin & guidance of tax rate of 24% in FY20 are negative

BNP Paribas on HCL Tech

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,240 per share

Well on track for FY20 Targets

Cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 4% for Q1 results & higher tax rates

Jefferies on HCL Tech

Hold rating, target raised to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,090 per share

Reported stronger than expected revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ in CC

Expect FY20 margin to be at lower end of guided range of 18.5-19.5%

CLSA on Tata Steel

Sell rating, target cut to Rs 320 from Rs 395 per share

Weakening margin took a toll on financial performance

Cut FY20 earnings by 22% & our FY20-21 EPS are 31-40% below street

CLSA on Adani Ports

Buy rating, target at Rs 510 per share

Coal & pricing drive solid growth

Weak economy sees lower-end of guidance & gasification on-track

Citi on Adani Ports

Neutral call, target cut to Rs 416 from Rs 417 per share

Maintain neutral due to past incidences of less than optimal capital allocation

Co sees 10% cons cargo growth in FY20 vs 10-12% earlier

CLSA on Ramco Cements

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 970 from Rs 950 per share

44% YoY growth in EBITDA, expansion with an eye on its balance sheet

Co better placed than all its peers in the region

CLSA on Cipla

Downgrade to sell from outperform, target cut to Rs 460 from Rs 600 per share

Near-term catalyst absent; cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 9-14%,

Negative surprise was a 12% YoY decline in India sales

Nomura on Cipla

Neutral rating, target at Rs 588 per share

Revenue miss on disruption in distribution in India trade generics

EBITDA 8% below estimates; adjusted for Ind-AS, EBITDA miss at 10%

Citi on Cipla

Neutral call, target cut to Rs 580 from Rs 600 per share

Co beats expectations on EBITDA & net income

Various moving parts make it difficult to gauge underlying strength of numbers

Jefferies on M&M

Buy rating, target at Rs 720 per share

M&M+MVML EBITDA/EBIT largely in-line with estimate

Weaker automotive margin was offset by better margin resilience in tractors

CLSA on M&M

Maintain sell call, target cut to Rs 495 from Rs 590 per share

Earnings outlook has deteriorated, led by weakening tractor demand

There’s a sharp fall in volumes of its legacy SUVs