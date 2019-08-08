App
Aug 08, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty below 10,900; HCL Tech, Tata Steel in focus

Among sectors, except metal other indices are trading higher led by the IT, auto, bank, infra, energy, pharma and FMCG.

highlights

  • Aug 08, 10:55 AM (IST)

    Granules India said promoter released a pledge on its 70 lakh shares (2.75 percent equity) on August 7.

  • Aug 08, 10:42 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 10:40 AM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki's July production falls 25%:

    Share price of Maruti Suzuki India shed 1 percent intraday August 8 after company's production fell in the month July 2019.

    The company has reported 25.35 percent fall in its July 2019 production at 1,33,265 units against 1,78,533 units in July 2018.

  • Aug 08, 10:36 AM (IST)

  • Aug 08, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Siemens rises 5% post Q3 show: Shares of Siemens added 5 percent on August 8 as company posted better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

    The company's Q3FY20 profit jumped 21.4 percent to Rs 248.1 crore versus Rs 204.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

  • Aug 08, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of HCL Technologies rose more than 4 percent on August 8 as brokerages are maintaining the buy rating on the stock despite company posted decline in its Q1 net profit on August 7.

  • Aug 08, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Deutsche Bank on RBI Policy                    
    RBI cuts 35 bps, as we expected 
    Repo Rate likely to go down to at least 5%
    MPC may cut policy rates by another 40 bps in the rest of this financial year
    Expect RBI to pause on the October 4 policy meet 
    See RBI delivering a 25 bps rate cut in the December policy
    Further rate cuts are contingent on NBFC sector recovery prospect
    If NBFC problem worsens, we do not rule out possibility of further rate cuts in FY21 
    If NBFC sector stabilises, don’t expect RBI to cut the Repo Rate below 5%
    RBI’s inflation projection is broadly realistic
    There could be more downside risks to GDP growth if NBFC sector problems linger

    Citi on RBI Policy                   
    MPC calibrates quantum of cut; focus on growth revival
    In near-term, extent of policy rate cuts would be growth dependent 
    There is sufficient headroom to stay near 4% inflation 

    Credit Suisse on Lupin             
    Outperform call, target at Rs 860 per share 
    Good results; working capital has started coming down
    Both sales & EBITDA results in-line 

    Citi on Lupin            
    Sell call, target at Rs 710 per share 
    Stronger US rev helped offset slower-than-expected growth in other markets
    See some earnings recovery off a low base 
    Continuing challenges in key markets & rich valuations remain concerns 

    Credit Suisse on Voltas           
    Outperform call, target at Rs 685 per share 
    Stronger than expected revenue benefit of extended summer
    Seasonal benefit stronger than expected

    Nomura on HPCL                  
    Buy rating, target at Rs 380 per share 
    Weak margin & high inventory loss in Q1
    Marketing margin to remain decent & refining to benefit from IMO 2020/BS-VI 

    BNP Paribas on HPCL          
    Hold rating, target cut to Rs 253 from Rs 283 per share
    Reported poor results despite adjusting for inventory losses & FX gains
    Marketing weakness along with inventory losses a surprise

    Citi on HPCL            
    Buy rating, target at Rs 360 per share 
    Maintain positive view on the OMCs as political uncertainty is behind us
    Prefer BPCL & HPCL to IOC  

    CLSA on HPCL         
    Sell call, target at Rs 210 per share 
    Core performance below estimate 
    Reported PAT higher on lower inventory loss & higher FX gain

    CLSA on HCL Tech                 
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,380 per share
    Stellar revenue beat with organic growth accelerating above larger peers 
    Organic growth guidance raised on large deal ramp-ups & digital traction

    Nomura on HCL Tech          
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,270 per share 
    Improvement in organic growth led by better than ramp-up in large deals is positive
    Miss on Q1 margin & guidance of tax rate of 24% in FY20 are negative

    BNP Paribas on HCL Tech                  
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,240 per share
    Well on track for FY20 Targets 
    Cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 4% for Q1 results & higher tax rates

    Jefferies on HCL Tech         
    Hold rating, target raised to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,090 per share
    Reported stronger than expected revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ in CC
    Expect FY20 margin to be at lower end of guided range of 18.5-19.5%

    CLSA on Tata Steel               
    Sell rating, target cut to Rs 320 from Rs 395 per share
    Weakening margin took a toll on financial performance
    Cut FY20 earnings by 22% & our FY20-21 EPS are 31-40% below street

    CLSA on Adani Ports            
    Buy rating, target at Rs 510 per share 
    Coal & pricing drive solid growth 
    Weak economy sees lower-end of guidance & gasification on-track

    Citi on Adani Ports               
    Neutral call, target cut to Rs 416 from Rs 417 per share
    Maintain neutral due to past incidences of less than optimal capital allocation
    Co sees 10% cons cargo growth in FY20 vs 10-12% earlier

    CLSA on Ramco Cements                  
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 970 from Rs 950 per share
    44% YoY growth in EBITDA, expansion with an eye on its balance sheet
    Co better placed than all its peers in the region

    CLSA on Cipla         
    Downgrade to sell from outperform, target cut to Rs 460 from Rs 600 per share
    Near-term catalyst absent; cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 9-14%, 
    Negative surprise was a 12% YoY decline in India sales 

    Nomura on Cipla                   
    Neutral rating, target at Rs 588 per share 
    Revenue miss on disruption in distribution in India trade generics
    EBITDA 8% below estimates; adjusted for Ind-AS, EBITDA miss at 10%

    Citi on Cipla             
    Neutral call, target cut to Rs 580 from Rs 600 per share
    Co beats expectations on EBITDA & net income 
    Various moving parts make it difficult to gauge underlying strength of numbers

    Jefferies on M&M               
    Buy rating, target at Rs 720 per share 
    M&M+MVML EBITDA/EBIT largely in-line with estimate 
    Weaker automotive margin was offset by better margin resilience in tractors

    CLSA on M&M      
    Maintain sell call, target cut to Rs 495 from Rs 590 per share
    Earnings outlook has deteriorated, led by weakening tractor demand
    There’s a sharp fall in volumes of its legacy SUVs

