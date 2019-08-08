Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty below 10,900; HCL Tech, Tata Steel in focus

Live now
Aug 08, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Granules India said promoter released a pledge on its 70 lakh shares (2.75 percent equity) on August 7.
Maruti Suzuki's July production falls 25%:
Share price of Maruti Suzuki India shed 1 percent intraday August 8 after company's production fell in the month July 2019.
The company has reported 25.35 percent fall in its July 2019 production at 1,33,265 units against 1,78,533 units in July 2018.
Foreign institutional investors net sold more than Rs 25,000 crore worth of shares July-August, though DIIs made more than Rs 28,000 crore worth of buying in same months, the Moneycontrol data showed.
Siemens rises 5% post Q3 show: Shares of Siemens added 5 percent on August 8 as company posted better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.
The company's Q3FY20 profit jumped 21.4 percent to Rs 248.1 crore versus Rs 204.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Raghvendra Nath RBI's decision of a 35 basis points rate cut is a welcome move. However, it is a surprising number because this is a departure from the norm of sticking to multiples of 25 for any rate revision.
Buzzing: Shares of HCL Technologies rose more than 4 percent on August 8 as brokerages are maintaining the buy rating on the stock despite company posted decline in its Q1 net profit on August 7.
Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:
Deutsche Bank on RBI Policy
RBI cuts 35 bps, as we expected
Repo Rate likely to go down to at least 5%
MPC may cut policy rates by another 40 bps in the rest of this financial year
Expect RBI to pause on the October 4 policy meet
See RBI delivering a 25 bps rate cut in the December policy
Further rate cuts are contingent on NBFC sector recovery prospect
If NBFC problem worsens, we do not rule out possibility of further rate cuts in FY21
If NBFC sector stabilises, don’t expect RBI to cut the Repo Rate below 5%
RBI’s inflation projection is broadly realistic
There could be more downside risks to GDP growth if NBFC sector problems linger
Citi on RBI Policy
MPC calibrates quantum of cut; focus on growth revival
In near-term, extent of policy rate cuts would be growth dependent
There is sufficient headroom to stay near 4% inflation
Credit Suisse on Lupin
Outperform call, target at Rs 860 per share
Good results; working capital has started coming down
Both sales & EBITDA results in-line
Citi on Lupin
Sell call, target at Rs 710 per share
Stronger US rev helped offset slower-than-expected growth in other markets
See some earnings recovery off a low base
Continuing challenges in key markets & rich valuations remain concerns
Credit Suisse on Voltas
Outperform call, target at Rs 685 per share
Stronger than expected revenue benefit of extended summer
Seasonal benefit stronger than expected
Nomura on HPCL
Buy rating, target at Rs 380 per share
Weak margin & high inventory loss in Q1
Marketing margin to remain decent & refining to benefit from IMO 2020/BS-VI
BNP Paribas on HPCL
Hold rating, target cut to Rs 253 from Rs 283 per share
Reported poor results despite adjusting for inventory losses & FX gains
Marketing weakness along with inventory losses a surprise
Citi on HPCL
Buy rating, target at Rs 360 per share
Maintain positive view on the OMCs as political uncertainty is behind us
Prefer BPCL & HPCL to IOC
CLSA on HPCL
Sell call, target at Rs 210 per share
Core performance below estimate
Reported PAT higher on lower inventory loss & higher FX gain
CLSA on HCL Tech
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,380 per share
Stellar revenue beat with organic growth accelerating above larger peers
Organic growth guidance raised on large deal ramp-ups & digital traction
Nomura on HCL Tech
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,270 per share
Improvement in organic growth led by better than ramp-up in large deals is positive
Miss on Q1 margin & guidance of tax rate of 24% in FY20 are negative
BNP Paribas on HCL Tech
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,240 per share
Well on track for FY20 Targets
Cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 4% for Q1 results & higher tax rates
Jefferies on HCL Tech
Hold rating, target raised to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,090 per share
Reported stronger than expected revenue growth of 4.2% QoQ in CC
Expect FY20 margin to be at lower end of guided range of 18.5-19.5%
CLSA on Tata Steel
Sell rating, target cut to Rs 320 from Rs 395 per share
Weakening margin took a toll on financial performance
Cut FY20 earnings by 22% & our FY20-21 EPS are 31-40% below street
CLSA on Adani Ports
Buy rating, target at Rs 510 per share
Coal & pricing drive solid growth
Weak economy sees lower-end of guidance & gasification on-track
Citi on Adani Ports
Neutral call, target cut to Rs 416 from Rs 417 per share
Maintain neutral due to past incidences of less than optimal capital allocation
Co sees 10% cons cargo growth in FY20 vs 10-12% earlier
CLSA on Ramco Cements
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 970 from Rs 950 per share
44% YoY growth in EBITDA, expansion with an eye on its balance sheet
Co better placed than all its peers in the region
CLSA on Cipla
Downgrade to sell from outperform, target cut to Rs 460 from Rs 600 per share
Near-term catalyst absent; cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 9-14%,
Negative surprise was a 12% YoY decline in India sales
Nomura on Cipla
Neutral rating, target at Rs 588 per share
Revenue miss on disruption in distribution in India trade generics
EBITDA 8% below estimates; adjusted for Ind-AS, EBITDA miss at 10%
Citi on Cipla
Neutral call, target cut to Rs 580 from Rs 600 per share
Co beats expectations on EBITDA & net income
Various moving parts make it difficult to gauge underlying strength of numbers
Jefferies on M&M
Buy rating, target at Rs 720 per share
M&M+MVML EBITDA/EBIT largely in-line with estimate
Weaker automotive margin was offset by better margin resilience in tractors
CLSA on M&M
Maintain sell call, target cut to Rs 495 from Rs 590 per share
Earnings outlook has deteriorated, led by weakening tractor demand
There’s a sharp fall in volumes of its legacy SUVs
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1275 and target of Rs 1318 and Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 628 and target of Rs 649.