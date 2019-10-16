Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,450, Sensex up 92 points; BPCL, Bajaj Finance top gainer

Live now
highlights
Rupee at day's high: The Indian rupee has recovered from the intraday low and trading at day's high level at 71.40 per dollar. It touched a low of 71.71 per dollar.
These 15 stocks rallied 30-80% in last one year despite Midcap index being in red
The broader markets gained momentum in the last one month or so, with the BSE Midcap index rising more than 2 percent, but underperformed the benchmark index Sensex which gained 4 percent in the same period.
Kokuyo Camlin surges 13% post Q2 nos: Share price rose 13 percent on October 16 after the company reported 100 percent jump in its September quarter net profit. The company's Q2 net profit doubled at Rs 2 crore against Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year.
Meanwhile, revenue of the company was down 3.9 percent at Rs 136.4 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
Federal Bank Q2 slips 3% post Q2 nos: Shares of Federal Bank slipped over 3 percent on October 16 despite company reported a healthy 56.7 percent year-on-year growth in September quarter profit, driven by other income and lower tax cost, but provisions remained elevated.
D-Street Buzz: Over 250 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; PSU Banks drag
The top Nifty50 gainers include BPCL, Zee Entertainment, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance and Wipro while the top losers are Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp and ITC.
DB Corp Q2: Consolidated net profit up 63.5% at Rs 75.5 crore against Rs 46.1 crore, revenue down 8.7% at Rs 531.4 crore versus Rs 582.1 crore, YoY.
PNC Infratech bags order: Share price of PNC Infratech added 4 percent on October 16 after company bagged an order of Rs 1,062 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Rupee likely to strengthen as US-China reach mini trade deal
Trade talks progressing smoothly, continuous inflows in the Indian equity markets and easing monetary policy by the US FED can possibly lead to appreciation of Indian rupee.
PNB Housing Finance to consider the issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore in tranches on October 24.