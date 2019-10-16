Market Live: Nifty holds 11,450 in volatile trade; BPCL, RIL, Bajaj Finance most active

Live now
Oct 16, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee at day's high: The Indian rupee erased morning losses and trading at day's high at 71.54 per dollar.
USFDA issues 2 observations for Goa unit: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Indoco’s sterile manufacturing facility in Goa (Plant II) from October 7 to 15. The inspection ended with 2 observations, neither of these are related to Data Integrity or the core Quality Management System.
NBCC gains 4%: The company has secured the total business of Rs 852.17 crore in the month of September, 2019, as per company release.
Star Cement gain ofd buyback offer: Shares of Star Cement added nearly four percent in the early trade on October 16 as company's buyback offer will open next week. The company in a release to exchanges said its buyback offer will open on October 22 and will close on November 5.
Shares of Inox Wind rose more than 6 percent intraday on October 16 after the company signed an additional deal with Adani Green Energy.
The company in its press release said it has closed a deal for sale of a 50 MW wind power project at Dayapar, Kutch in the state of Gujarat in which Adani will be the strategic investor.
This project is part of the capacity won under SECI bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid.
BPCL rallied by about 5 percent in the morning trade on October 16 after media reports suggested that Saudi Aramco is interested in buying the government’s 53.3 percent stake in BPCL as it gives the oil giant an opportunity to enter into one of the of highest growing oil retail markets.
BPCL strategic sale could take place at Rs 510-Rs 1,100 a share, according to a report in The Economic Times.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags orders: Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects rose nearly five percent in early trade on October 16 after company bagged orders worth Rs 111 crore.