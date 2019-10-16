Market Live: Nifty holds 11,450 in volatile trade; BPCL, RIL, Bajaj Finance most active

Buzzing stocks:

Shares of Inox Wind rose more than 6 percent intraday on October 16 after the company signed an additional deal with Adani Green Energy.

The company in its press release said it has closed a deal for sale of a 50 MW wind power project at Dayapar, Kutch in the state of Gujarat in which Adani will be the strategic investor.

This project is part of the capacity won under SECI bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid.