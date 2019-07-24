Market Live: Indices at day's low, Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty below 11,250; metal stocks plunge

Market Update:

Benchmark indices are trading at day' low level with Nifty below 11,250, while Sensex slipped over 250 points.

At 11:42 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 258.78 points or 0.68% at 37,723.96, and the Nifty down 94.50 points or 0.83% at 11,236.50. About 623 shares have advanced, 1417 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.