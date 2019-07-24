Market Live: Indices at day's low, Sensex falls 250 pts, Nifty below 11,250; metal stocks plunge

Live now
Jul 24, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rupee recovers:
HDFC Life hits fresh 52-week high:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Asia stocks cautious on trade talks:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Update:
Benchmark indices are trading at day' low level with Nifty below 11,250, while Sensex slipped over 250 points.
At 11:42 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 258.78 points or 0.68% at 37,723.96, and the Nifty down 94.50 points or 0.83% at 11,236.50. About 623 shares have advanced, 1417 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
Global brokerages mixed on Zee Ent after Q1, eagerly await promoter stake sale
Zee received one binding offer and is expecting another one in the next few days. One offer is from a financial investor & another from strategic investor, said Credit Suisse
Results Today: Asian Paints, Canara Bank, Bharti Infratel, GE T&D India, Sagar Cements, Orient Bell, Liberty Shoes, Quess Corp, Monnet Ispat & Energy, MPS, Security and Intelligence Services, NELCO, Kewal Kiran Clothing, ICICI Prudential Life, Monsanto India, Sharda Cropchem, V-Guard Industries, Syngene International, KSB, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Oberoi Realty, IDFC First Bank, Tube Investments of India, Newgen Software Technologies, Jubilant Foodworks, Rane (Madras), Intellect Design Arena, Umang Dairies, Syndicate Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Cigniti Technologies, PI Industries, Tejas Networks, Maharashtra Scooters
Karur Vysya Bank Q1: Karur Vysya Bank has reported 58.8 percent jump in its Q1FY20 net profit at Rs 72.9 crore against Rs 46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Nearly 100 fund managers sell entire stake in Yes Bank in last 1 yr; what should you do?
In June 2018, 227 mutual fund schemes had Yes Bank in their portfolio; however, by June 2019, the number was reduced to 132, data from Morningstar India showed
ICRA has downgraded Line of Credit (long-term) rating of Bajaj Electricals to ICRA A from ICRA A+ and Line of Credit (short-term) rating to ICRA A1 from ICRA A1+.
'Asian Paints, Dabur among 5 stocks that can return 10-16% in August series'
Nifty failed to hold on to its gains after a late surge as the market turned volatile towards the close of the session on July 23.
Cadila Healthcare said Zydus has launched Ramelteon tablets in the US upon receiving final approval from the USFDA.
Stocks at 3-Year Low
Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1 percent) and Eicher Motors (down 4 percent) are trading at three-year low while JSW Steel was at 2-year low, down nearly 4 percent.
HDFC snapped three-day losing streak, rising 1.5 percent.