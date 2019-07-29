Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Live now
Jul 29, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends higher on Friday: Robust earnings from Alphabet and Starbucks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Friday, with support from data showing US economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter.
Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Cadila Health, Mahindra Life, Vedanta, Uflex, Granules, NHPC
Maruti Suzuki | Allahabad Bank | Future Lifestyle Fashions | ICICI Bank | Power Mech Projects | Manpasand Beverages and Usha Martin are stocks which are in news today.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as markets count down to a likely cut in US interest rates this week with much riding on whether or not the Federal Reserve signals yet more are in the pipeline.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The market snapped out of its six-day losing streak with the benchmark indices closing marginally higher amid volatility on July 26, which was partly led by short covering and long buildup.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 11 points or 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,317.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.