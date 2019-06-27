App
Jun 27, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty holds above 11,850, Sensex trades firm; auto stocks in focus



highlights

  • Jun 27, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Bharti Infratel shares gained 2.6 percent after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.

  • Jun 27, 10:07 AM (IST)

  • Jun 27, 10:00 AM (IST)

    IndusInd Bank gains 2%: IndusInd Bank shares gained 2 percent on June 27 after global brokerage Deutsche Bank expects 32 percent upside in the stock, amid benefits from Bharat Financial merger and improving asset quality.

  • Jun 27, 09:51 AM (IST)

  • Jun 27, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Cox & Kings shares declined 10 percent in the early trade on June 27 after Brickwork Ratings has downgraded rating of the company’s NCD's of Rs 50 crore.

  • Jun 27, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Dollar Update: The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen on Thursday, propped up by hopes of Sino-US trade talk progress though investors were nonetheless cautious ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two powers in Japan in days ahead.

  • Jun 27, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders eye the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other oil producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.

  • Jun 27, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is flat to positive start for the Indian indices on June 27 on the back of no major global cues.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 74.75 points or 0.19% at 39666.83, and the Nifty up 21.90 points or 0.18% at 11869.40. About 461 shares have advanced, 229 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged. 

    Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers include Emami, Motherson Sumi, Cox & Kings BPCL, IOC, JSW Steel and Reliance Industries.

    All the sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains led by the auto, PSU bank, FMCG and infra.

  • Jun 27, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • Jun 27, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 11 paise at 69.26 per dollar versus previous close 69.15.

  • Jun 27, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat to positive in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 11,850.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 93.04 points or 0.23% at 39685.12, and the Nifty up 9.80 points or 0.08% at 11857.30.

  • Jun 27, 08:48 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Credit Suisse on Dabur
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 460 per share
    Progressing on medium-term plans, near-term macro slowdown persists

    Citi on Jubilant Foodworks
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,430 per share
    Estimate 14%, 16% & 18% rev, EBITDA & EPS CAGR in FY19-22

    Macquarie on Cholamandalam
    Outperform call, target at Rs 300 per share 
    Co comfortably placed for growth despite NBFC crisis

    Deutsche Bank on Colgate
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,500 per share
    Despite competitive intensity, co assertive in retaining toothpaste market share

    Kotak Institutional Equities on TCS
    Reduce call, target at Rs 1,940 per share
    Products & platforms story underappreciated

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Asian Paints
    Reduce call, target at Rs 1,225 per share
    FY19 confirmed a subtle pivot in company’s volume growth strategy
    Modest earnings growth in FY19 despite strong volume & topline growth

    Macquarie on Shriram Transport
    Outperform call, target raised to Rs 1,325 from Rs 1,265 per share
    Co has no problems in raising cash

    Deutsche Bank on IndusInd Bank
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,900 per share
    Co believes merger benefits to play out; fears on NPLs misplaced
    Co sees stress book gradually declinin

  • Jun 27, 08:23 AM (IST)

    Asia trade mixed: Asian markets were busy going nowhere on Thursday as confusion shrouded the chances of any progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff, while bulls scaled back wagers for a drastic cut in U.S. interest rates.

  • Jun 27, 08:04 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends marginally lower: The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset by a drop in healthcare shares, and investors parsed mixed messages over prospects for a deal to end a trade war between the United States and China.

  • Jun 27, 07:54 AM (IST)

  • Jun 27, 07:45 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gains of 1 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,870-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 27, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

