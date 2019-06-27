Market Live: Nifty holds above 11,850, Sensex trades firm; auto stocks in focus

Live now
Jun 27, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IndusInd Bank gains 2%:
Cox & Kings hits 52-week low:
Dollar Update:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Asia trade mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Buzzing: Bharti Infratel shares gained 2.6 percent after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.
IndusInd Bank gains 2%: IndusInd Bank shares gained 2 percent on June 27 after global brokerage Deutsche Bank expects 32 percent upside in the stock, amid benefits from Bharat Financial merger and improving asset quality.
Buzzing: Cox & Kings shares declined 10 percent in the early trade on June 27 after Brickwork Ratings has downgraded rating of the company’s NCD's of Rs 50 crore.
Dollar Update: The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen on Thursday, propped up by hopes of Sino-US trade talk progress though investors were nonetheless cautious ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two powers in Japan in days ahead.
Crude Update: Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders eye the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other oil producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.
Market Opens: It is flat to positive start for the Indian indices on June 27 on the back of no major global cues.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 74.75 points or 0.19% at 39666.83, and the Nifty up 21.90 points or 0.18% at 11869.40. About 461 shares have advanced, 229 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers include Emami, Motherson Sumi, Cox & Kings BPCL, IOC, JSW Steel and Reliance Industries.
All the sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains led by the auto, PSU bank, FMCG and infra.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 11 paise at 69.26 per dollar versus previous close 69.15.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat to positive in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 11,850.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 93.04 points or 0.23% at 39685.12, and the Nifty up 9.80 points or 0.08% at 11857.30.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could return 10-15%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1.5 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,867-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Credit Suisse on Dabur
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 460 per share
Progressing on medium-term plans, near-term macro slowdown persists
Citi on Jubilant Foodworks
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,430 per share
Estimate 14%, 16% & 18% rev, EBITDA & EPS CAGR in FY19-22
Macquarie on Cholamandalam
Outperform call, target at Rs 300 per share
Co comfortably placed for growth despite NBFC crisis
Deutsche Bank on Colgate
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,500 per share
Despite competitive intensity, co assertive in retaining toothpaste market share
Kotak Institutional Equities on TCS
Reduce call, target at Rs 1,940 per share
Products & platforms story underappreciated
Kotak Institutional Equities on Asian Paints
Reduce call, target at Rs 1,225 per share
FY19 confirmed a subtle pivot in company’s volume growth strategy
Modest earnings growth in FY19 despite strong volume & topline growth
Macquarie on Shriram Transport
Outperform call, target raised to Rs 1,325 from Rs 1,265 per share
Co has no problems in raising cash
Deutsche Bank on IndusInd Bank
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,900 per share
Co believes merger benefits to play out; fears on NPLs misplaced
Co sees stress book gradually declinin
Stocks in the news: M&M, Welspun India, Adani Ports, CreditAccess, Aster DM, Aurionpro
CreditAccess Grameen | Aster DM Healthcare | Sadhana Nitrochem | Aurionpro Solutions | Infosys and Graphite India are stocks which are in the news today.
Asia trade mixed: Asian markets were busy going nowhere on Thursday as confusion shrouded the chances of any progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff, while bulls scaled back wagers for a drastic cut in U.S. interest rates.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market rallied for the second straight day and ended at a two-week closing high on June 26 with the Nifty surpassing its 50-DEMA, backed by optimism over the US-China trade deal.
Wall Street ends marginally lower: The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday as gains in technology stocks were offset by a drop in healthcare shares, and investors parsed mixed messages over prospects for a deal to end a trade war between the United States and China.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gains of 1 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,870-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.