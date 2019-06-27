Market Live: Nifty holds above 11,850, Sensex trades firm; auto stocks in focus

Market Opens: It is flat to positive start for the Indian indices on June 27 on the back of no major global cues.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 74.75 points or 0.19% at 39666.83, and the Nifty up 21.90 points or 0.18% at 11869.40. About 461 shares have advanced, 229 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers include Emami, Motherson Sumi, Cox & Kings BPCL, IOC, JSW Steel and Reliance Industries.

All the sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains led by the auto, PSU bank, FMCG and infra.