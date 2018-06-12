Market Live: Sensex gains 200 points; Nifty around 10,850; SBI, Dr Reddy’s Lab top gainers

TCS expands partnership with M&G Prudential: Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its agreement with M&G Prudential, the UK and European savings and investments business of Prudential plc.

The expanded partnership further cements TCS' position as the market leader in UK life and pension administration, with more than 18 million policies being administered by its BFSI Digital Platform, powered by TCS BaNCS.

