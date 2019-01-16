Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty well above 10,900; IndusInd Bank up 2%

Market opens Equity benchmarks have started the day on a positive note, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,900 in the first few minutes of trade.

The Sensex is up 72.82 points or 0.20% at 36391.15, and the Nifty up 22.90 points or 0.21% at 10909.70. The market breadth is positive as 289 shares advanced, against a decline of 95 shares, while 30 shares were unchanged.

Except pharmaceuticals, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. The Nifty Midcap index is up one-fifth of a percent.

Vedanta, Yes Bank, and Zee Entertainment, while Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Dr Reddy’s have lost the most.



