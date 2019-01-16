Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty well above 10,900; IndusInd Bank up 2%

Live now
Jan 16, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jet Airways shares plunged more than 7 percent in morning on Wednesday after shareholder Etihad Airways offered to invest in company at a price which is nearly half of Tuesday's closing price.
Zee Entertainment soars Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).
Market opens Equity benchmarks have started the day on a positive note, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,900 in the first few minutes of trade.
The Sensex is up 72.82 points or 0.20% at 36391.15, and the Nifty up 22.90 points or 0.21% at 10909.70. The market breadth is positive as 289 shares advanced, against a decline of 95 shares, while 30 shares were unchanged.
Except pharmaceuticals, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. The Nifty Midcap index is up one-fifth of a percent.
Vedanta, Yes Bank, and Zee Entertainment, while Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and Dr Reddy’s have lost the most.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened at 71.06 per dollar on Wednesday versus 71.04 yesterday.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are trading higher in pre-opening, with the Nifty clinching 10,900-mark.
The Sensex is up 106.97 points or 0.29% at 36425.30, while the Nifty is higher 20.40 points or 0.19% at 10907.20.
The Indian rupee has opened flat 71.06 per US dollar.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 25 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,918-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude update: US oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after gains of more 3 percent in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy.
Benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on January 15 and closed sharply higher, driven by rate cut hopes after inflation declined and Asian peers rallied.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options after British lawmakers trounced Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to pull out Britain from the European Union.
NGL Fine Chem | Speciality Restaurants | India Grid Trust | Jay Bharat Maruti | Den Networks and Indo Rama Synthetics are stocks which are in the news today.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc's plans to raise fees for US subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China's slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,924-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
