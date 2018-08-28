Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty manages to stay above 11,700; metals surge

Market Update: After opening at fresh record highs, equities have erased some of their gains on the back of selling in banks. The Bank Nifty is down one-third of a percent. Weakness in midcaps, too, has weighed on the indices.

The Nifty is now trading just above 11,700-mark. Other sectoral gainers include pharmaceuticals, IT and energy names. Among stocks, shares of Jet Airways rose 3 percent, even as the airline reported a loss of Rs 1,300 crore for the June quarter.

Meanwhile, RIL has hit another milestone, touching Rs 1,300 apiece.

The Sensex is up 80.75 points or 0.21% at 38774.86, while the Nifty is up 24.00 points or 0.21% at 11716.00. The market breadth is narrow as 913 shares advanced, against a decline of 909 shares, while 108 shares were unchanged.