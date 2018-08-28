Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty manages to stay above 11,700; metals surge

Live now
Aug 28, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Jet Airways up 3%:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
NESCO jumps 7% on permissions to continue exhibitions at Goregaon: Share price of NESCO rallied more than 7 percent after company secured permissions for exhibitions to continue at Goregaon.
Nesco and exhibition organizers have secured all required permissions from the relevant authorities and the exhibitions continue to be held.
ICICIdirect is betting on these top 5 portfolio stocks, should you?
Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research at ICICIdirect, feels with the worst behind us in the banking space, pick-up in industrial activity and upbeat farm sentiment, one can expect over 20 percent earnings growth over FY18-20e.
Buzzing: Share price of HIL rose 6 percent as company completed the acquisition of Germany based Parador Holdings GmbH.
Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, HIL International GmbH, Germany has completed the acquisition of Parador Holdings GmbH after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including anti-trust approvals from German Federal Republic.
The all-cash consideration is being funded by HIL through a combination of Euro debt, INR debt and internal accruals.
C & C Constructions rises 5% post JV Company wins contract worth Rs 266cr
Shares of C & C Constructions added 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company's joint venture (JV) company won a contract worth of Rs 266.22 crore. The share of company in this JV is 50 percent.
Market Update: Bulls are getting the momentum back in their favour. The Sensex is up over 100 points, while the Nifty is managing comfortably to stay above 11,700.
The Sensex is up 140.60 points or 0.36% at 38834.71, while the Nifty is up 40.10 points or 0.34% at 11732.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,059 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,056 shares, while 133 shares were unchanged.
NTPC, Tata Motors, and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, and Titan continue to be the top losers.
Brokerages initiate coverage on these 9 smallcaps in August, may return 40% in 1 year
With markets hitting fresh highs, most experts said there is need for a portfolio rejig and investors should add stocks that are showing growth
RIL continues strong momentum, hits Rs 1,300 apiece; stock up over 40% this year
Riding on positive momentum in the past few sessions, shares of Reliance Industries clocked a new milestone, hitting Rs 1,300 apiece on Tuesday.
DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund revises exit load for 5 schemes
DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has revised exit load of DHFL Pramerica Large Cap Fund, DHFL Pramerica Mid Cap Opportunities Fund, DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund, DHFL Pramerica Hybrid Equity Fund and DHFL Pramerica Equity Savings Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.
Market Update: After opening at fresh record highs, equities have erased some of their gains on the back of selling in banks. The Bank Nifty is down one-third of a percent. Weakness in midcaps, too, has weighed on the indices.
The Nifty is now trading just above 11,700-mark. Other sectoral gainers include pharmaceuticals, IT and energy names. Among stocks, shares of Jet Airways rose 3 percent, even as the airline reported a loss of Rs 1,300 crore for the June quarter.
Meanwhile, RIL has hit another milestone, touching Rs 1,300 apiece.
The Sensex is up 80.75 points or 0.21% at 38774.86, while the Nifty is up 24.00 points or 0.21% at 11716.00. The market breadth is narrow as 913 shares advanced, against a decline of 909 shares, while 108 shares were unchanged.
Jet Airways up 3%: Shares of Jet Airways rose nearly 3 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday despite the company reported weak numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
The company has reported net loss at Rs 1,323 crore in Q1FY19 against profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore against Rs 5648.9 crore. Q1 EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,018.4 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore.
The company to focus on looking at raising funds, also to focus on cost cutting measures, raise revenues through monetisation.
Buzzing: Shares of Jet Airways rose nearly 3 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday despite the company reported weak numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
The company has reported net loss at Rs 1,323 crore in Q1FY19 against profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore against Rs 5648.9 crore. Q1 EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,018.4 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore.
Market Opens: It’s another record high start for the market on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty hitting 11,700 for the first time, while the Sensex rose over 150 points to hit another record high in the opening trade.
The Sensex is up 182.75 points or 0.47% at 38876.86, while the Nifty is up 56.30 points or 0.48% at 11748.30. The market breadth is positive as 602 shares advanced, against a decline of 216 shares, while 47 shares were unchanged.
Among top gainers are Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, HDFC, Lupin and Page Industries, while Yes Bank, HPCL, Titan and BPCL have lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 70.02 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 70.16.
Rupee consolidated in abroad range for the tenth consecutive sessions despite weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Yesterday, the dollar was weighed down after US and Mexico agreed overhaul the NAFTA, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact, said Motilal Oswal.
US president threatened he still could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if Canada did not join its neighbors and warned he expected concessions on Canada’s dairy protections.
Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.80 and 70.20, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate positive opening for the market with Nifty trading around 11,750 and Sensex was up nearly 150 points.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 146.59 points or 0.38% at 38840.70, and the Nifty up 56.60 points or 0.48% at 11748.60.
HDFC Bank, RCF, Chambal Fertilisers, Balrampur Chini, Power Grid, are among the major gainers on Indices, while Jet Airways down nearly 10 percent in pre-opening trade.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 31 points or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,754- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Jet Airways Q1 Net loss at Rs 1,323 crore Vs profit of Rs 53.5 crore, YoYRevenue up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.