Market Live: Sensex up 270 points, Nifty well above 10,950; RIL soars 4%

Jan 21, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Mehul Choksi is believed to have surrendered his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana.
100-Word Take | SEBI should heed Sun Pharma's call for an investigation
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has asked SEBI to investigate in its 'entirety' the matter of a whistleblower's complaints. SEBI should lose no time in doing so.
RESULTS Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday, reported a jump of 23 percent year-on-year in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 1,291 crore. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 1,053 crore during the same quarter of last year.
The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 23 percent YoY at Rs 2,939 crore from Rs 2,394 crore last year.
The net interest margin rose to 4.33 percent from 4.20 percent in the previous quarter.
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to Rs 4,128.68 crore from Rs 4,033.07 crore last quarter. The net non-performing assets fell to Rs 1,397.27 crore from Rs 1,500.76 crore in the previous quarter.
Citi on AU Small Finance Bank: Shares fell nearly 2 percent as global brokerage house Citi assigned sell rating on the stock after Q3 earnings.
"Company's Q3 net profit was below estimate due to lower non-interest income. We cut earnings estimates by 2 percent / 5 percent for FY19/20 for less fees & costs," the brokerage said.
Lucky 7! Companies that jumped into large-cap category from midcap in last 6 months of 2018
AMFI, in consultation with SEBI and stock exchanges, came out with its half-yearly list of stocks, based on the data provided by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI).
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading off day's high with Nifty around 10,950 level.
The Sensex is up 238.39 points at 36625, while Nifty is up 56.30 points at 10963.30. About 874 shares have advanced, 1255 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and TCS are the top gainers on the Sensex.
Buzzing: Shares of ITI surged 10 percent after company received purchase order from Gujarat Fibre Grid Network (GFGNL) under BharatNet Phase II project.
Pessimism building in Bank Nifty options, deploy Put Butterfly Spread: Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal The last week saw Nifty moving in a tight range of 10,700 and 10,950 in the first two days of the week, but the last three days saw index gyrating as Nifty witnessed some selling pressure around 10,920-10,930.
Buzzing: Shares of PSP Projects added 2.7 percent as company received orders worth Rs 572 crore from various clients for industrial, residential and institutional projects.
LIC completes 51% controlling acquisition in IDBI bank
LIC completed the acquisition of 51 percent controlling stake in IDBI Bank on January 21 making it the majority shareholder of the bank.
The deal, conceptualized in June 2018, is envisaged as a win-win situation for both IDBI Bank and LIC with an opportunity to create enormous value for shareholders, customers and employees of both entities through mutual synergies, the bank said in a release.
Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian passport in Antigua: Report
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua, according to a report by NDTV. Choksi's move is being seen as an attempt to avoid getting extradited to India.
Despite in-line Q3 earnings, Wipro is the biggest Nifty loser, down 2.72 percent. Bajaj Auto, down 1.22 percent and Hero Motocorp down 1.06 percent are next biggest losers on the index.
IDBI Bank has approved the appointment of Rajesh Kandwal as an Additional Director and LIC''s Nominee Director on the Board of IDBI Bank.
Sun Pharma and RIL are the biggest gainers in the early trade, and auto majors Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are the biggest losers.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended the morning fall as it is trading lower by 30 paise at 71.48 per dollar.
Wockhardt get USFDA approval: The company has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 100mg and 400mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, which is used to treat many kinds of cancers and tumors.
Buzzing: Shares of Larsen and Toubro declined by over 3 percent in morning trade as investors reacted to Sebi denying permission for its buyback issue.
The engineering major on January 19 said market regulator Sebi denied permission for its Rs 9,000 crore share buyback offer.
Market opens: Benchmark indices started the week on a flat note with Nifty holding above 10,900 level.
The Sensex is up 30.57 points at 36417.18, while Nifty is down 0.40 points at 10906.60. About 386 shares have advanced, 448 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Infosys, RIL are trading higher, while Wipro, L&T, IOC, BPCL, TCS, Jet Airways, South Indian Bank, DCB Bank, are among major losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 18 paise at 71.36 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.18.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in pre-opening trade with Nifty is below 10,900 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 58.69 points at 36445.30, while Nifty is down 34.30 points at 10872.70.
Linde India down 20 percent, and DCB Bank, L&T down 10 percent in pre-opening trade, while Vodafone Idea and Wipro are trading higher.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Monday as China reported its weakest annual economic growth in 28 years, although oil prices remain relatively well supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Stocks in the news: NTPC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, L&T, Vascon Engineers, ITI, MPS
IDFC First Bank | Vascon Engineers | Vodafone Idea | Mahindra Rural Housing Finance | Ashirwad Steels and NTPC are stocks, which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, a gain of 18 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,953-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know
The Nifty50 recouped losses and closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,900 on January 18, attracting buying at lower levels for the second day in a row which is a positive sign for the bulls.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian markets were in limbo early on Monday ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.