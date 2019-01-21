Market Live: Sensex up 270 points, Nifty well above 10,950; RIL soars 4%

RESULTS Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday, reported a jump of 23 percent year-on-year in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 1,291 crore. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 1,053 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 23 percent YoY at Rs 2,939 crore from Rs 2,394 crore last year.

The net interest margin rose to 4.33 percent from 4.20 percent in the previous quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to Rs 4,128.68 crore from Rs 4,033.07 crore last quarter. The net non-performing assets fell to Rs 1,397.27 crore from Rs 1,500.76 crore in the previous quarter.