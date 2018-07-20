Market Live: Sensex up 180 pts, Nifty reclaims 11,000; Bajaj Finance gains post Q1

TCNS IPO Update: The initial public offering (IPO) of TCNS Clothing was subscribed over 2.08 times on Day 3 of bidding so far.

The IPO, to raise Rs 1,125-crore, received bids for 2.29 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.09 crore shares, data available with the NSE as of 11:45 am showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 7 times, non-institutional investors 0.11 times percent and retail investors at 0.12 times.

Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 714-716 per share.