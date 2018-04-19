Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts despite Brent crude hits $74/bbl; Metal index up 2%

9:50 am Market Update: The market traded higher despite the sharp upmove in crude oil prices, following positive lead from global peers. Investors closely monitor March quarter earnings to get further market direction.

The Sensex was up around 100 points and the Nifty was gradually inching towards 10,600 levels.

All sectoral indices were in the green, with the Nifty Metal index rising more than 2 percent while Media index continued its upmove, up another 1 percent.

Brent crude oil futures hit USD 74 a barrel after a decline in US crude inventories and top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market.

9:42 am Proposal to acquire Company: Fortis Healthcare informed exchanges that the company today has received a supplemental proposal from IHH.

On April 16 also, the board of Fortis received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHH) for possible due diligence and participation with the company.

The board of directors of Fortis is scheduled to meet on April 19, 2018 to consider all options.

9:32 am Open Offer: Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV has submitted to exchanges a open offer for acquisition of up to 43,15,840 fully paid up equity shares of Merck from the public shareholders.

9:25 am Acquisition: Parag Milk Foods expanded its footprint in North India with the Acquisition of the manufacturing facility of Danone Foods and Beverages India Private Limited, a French dairy based MNC.

"The company has acquired the Danone Foods and Beverages India Pvt Ltd’s manufacturing facility of Curd, Yogurt and other related products at Rai, Sonipat, Haryana near Delhi. This acquisition would help expand the company’s footprints in North India and strengthen company’s fresh category distribution of Milk, Flavoured Milk, Buttermilk, Curd, Fresh Paneer and Yogurt in this region," the company said.

9:18 am Crude Update: Oil prices remained close to highs touched the previous day that were last seen in late 2014, buoyed as US crude inventories declined and as top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market.

Brent crude oil futures were at USD 73.92 per barrel, up 0.6 percent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.58 percent, at USD 68.87 a barrel.

Brent on Wednesday marked its highest level since November, 2014 at USD 73.93 per barrel. WTI hit its strongest since December, 2014 at USD 68.91 a barrel, reported CNBC.

9:15 am Market Update: Equity benchmarks rebounded on Thursday after the correction in previous session, following positive lead from global stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 111.58 points at 34,443.26 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 41.20 points to 10,567.40.

Nifty Metal was up 1.6 percent as Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco and Tata Steel rallied up to 5 percent on positive global metal prices.

Nifty Midcap was up 75 points.

Fortis Healthcare, Mishra Dhatu, Mindtree, HDFC Standard Life, Phoenix Mills, Aban Offshore, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur and Kaya gained up to 7 percent.

9:10 am Pre-opening settlement price: Benchmark indices closed mildly higher, with the Sensex rising 71.99 points to 34,403.67 and the Nifty gaining 37.50 points at 10,563.70.

9:05 am Technical Recommendations: Moneycontrol spoke to ICICIdirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: BUY CMP – 5372.00 Target – 6095.00 Stop Loss – 5190.00 Upside – 13% Time Frame 6 months

Munjal Showa: BUY CMP – 229.00 Target – 269.00 Stop Loss – 208.00 Upside – 17% Time Frame 6 months

PNC Infratech: BUY CMP – 175.00 Target – 205.00 Stop Loss – 166.00 Upside – 17% Time Frame 1 month

9:03 am Stocks in news: Mindtree: The firm’s Q4 net is up over 87% at Rs 182.2 crore.

DLF: The company has sought to allay concerns about the slow pace of monetization of land assets, Bloomberg reported.

Mark Builders: SEBI has banned the firm and its directors from market

ABG Shipyard: Fresh bids are invited for the company under insolvency law.

Ashok Leyland: The company has drawn up Rs 1,000 crore plan for 2018-19.

Magma Fincorp: The company has raised Rs 500 crore in QIP, promoters pare 2.5 percent stake.

Container Corp: Company to consider stock split on April 30

Jain Irrigation: Board approves a plan to raise Rs 260 crore loan from World Bank arm

9:01 am Market Check: Benchmark indices opened marginally higher, following positive lead from global stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 95.24 points at 34,426.92 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 21.80 points at 10,548.

Hindalco, Nalco, Aban Offshore, ACC, HDFC Standard Life, Mindtree, Phoenix Mills and Mishra Dhatu gained up to 8 percent while BPCL, HPCL, Adani Enterprises and Jet Airways were under pressure.

Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the broader index in India, rising 33.5 points to around 10,588-level on the Singapore Exchange.

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes, Reuters reported.

Resource stocks were on a roll in Asia on Thursday as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets.

Oil prices trading close to highs touched in the previous day that were last seen in late 2014, buoyed as US crude inventories declined and as top exporter, Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market, Reuters reported.