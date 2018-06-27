Market Live: Sensex under pressure, Nifty Midcap falls over 1%; oil, banks stocks drag

JSW Steel to expand steel manufacturing capacity: JSW Steel announced plans to increase the annual steel manufacturing capacity of JSW Vijayanagar Works to 13MTPA, which is likely to be completed by March 2020.

The company has also launched various other upgradation and augmentation projects which are expected to result in substantial cost savings in operations over the long term.

At 12 MTPA currently, JSW Vijayanagar Works is the largest state-of-the-art single location steel manufacturing unit in India.