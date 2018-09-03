Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty gives up 11,700 on selling in banks, FMCG; pharma, metals gain

MTNL 4G plans: MTNL's plans to seek approval of shareholders for raising authorised share capital to Rs 10,000 crore and borrowing powers by almost 40 per cent will aid the state-owned corporation's 4G plans and provide it the firepower to compete in the market, its chairman P K Purwar has said.

At a time when the sector that has seen shuffling of the top deck with the recent completion of Vodafone and Idea Cellular merger, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has lined up an annual general meeting on September 28 to raise the authorised share capital to Rs 10,000 crores from Rs 800 crores, as an enabling provision.

It has also sought shareholders' approval for raising the borrowing powers of the board to Rs 25,000 crore from the current Rs 18,000 crore, and issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.