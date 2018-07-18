Market Live: Sensex turns negative after hitting record highs, Nifty around 11K; metals crack

Market Update: Selling in metals, PSU banks and pharmaceuticals, as well as midcaps, dragged indices from the high points of the day and has turned negative now.

The Sensex is down 59.17 points or 0.16% at 36460.79, while the Nifty is down 7.10 points or 0.06% at 11000.90. The market breadth is negative as 882 shares have advanced, 1,326 shares declined, while 136 shares were unchanged.

ONGC, HDFC Bank, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Vedanta, and Hindalco have lost the most.