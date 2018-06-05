Market Live: Sensex trims losses, Nifty hovers around 10,600; RIL holds fort for D-Street

Market opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a flat note, with the Nifty holding on to 10,600-mark. The Sensex has managed to trade above 35,000.

The Sensex is up 26.02 points or 0.07% at 35037.91, and the Nifty down 11.30 points or 0.11% at 10617.20. The market breadth is negative as 217 shares advanced, against a decline of 289 shares, while 61 shares are unchanged.

Some cuts are visible in the PSU banking space, while the Bank Nifty is also down around quarter of a percent. Midcaps, meanwhile, are trading flat.

Biocon’s shares were higher by 3.5 percent in the morning trade as the firm received a regulatory approval to a biosimilar Pegfilgrastim. The drug is used to treat patients with Nonmyeloid cancers.

Adani Ports, Wipro, Eicher Motors and Bharti Infratel are the top gainers, while Dr Reddy’s Labs, SBI, and Grasim lost the most.

In the global markets, Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the markets took a breather after the previous day's rally, although tech-inspired Wall Street gains helped limit the losses, with investor focus moving away from trade concerns and back to benign economic fundamentals.

Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Monday, led by a rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing high as investors bet on a continuation of strong economic growth, while falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector.