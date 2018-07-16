Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 11K; Infosys hits record high

Live now
Jul 16, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update at 10:30 am:
Infosys stock recovers:
DRL falls 10%:
Buzzing Stock:
Rupee Opens:
Market at pre-open:
Lupin gets approval from UK MHRA: The company has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility. The unit was inspected by UK MHRA in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited.
Suven Life Sciences secures product patents: Suven Life Sciences has secured 1 product patent from Europe and 1 product patent from South Korea corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2033 and 2034.
At 11:16 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 216.05, down Rs 1.20, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.
Result reaction: Shares of 3i Infotech touched 52-week low of Rs 3.50, falling 7 percent on the back of poor June quarter numbers.
The company's Q1 net profit was down 28 percent at Rs 6.04 crore against Rs 8.38 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Meanwhile, the net sales were up 1 percent to Rs 241.98 crore against Rs 239.31 crore.
The operating profit for Q1 was at Rs 27.08 crore versus Rs 28.63 crore in 01 FY2018.
Just Dial to consider buyback: Share price of Just Dial gained 2.5 percent as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 20 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1FY19).
The board will also consider allotment of equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each to certain employees of the company, upon exercise of options by such employees under the relevant employee stock option schemes.
It will also consider and approve the proposal to buyback fully paid-up equity shares of the company and matters necessary and incidental thereto.
Market Update at 10:30 am: Equity benchmarks continued to trade lower, with the Nifty hovering below 11,000-mark, while the Sensex is down below 36,500.
The Sensex is down 50.40 points or 0.14% at 36491.23, while the Nifty is down 33.10 points or 0.30% at 10985.80. The market breadth is negative as 517 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,429 shares declined, while 110 shares are unchanged.
Infosys and Asian Paints are the top gainers on both indices, while ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s Labs have lost the most.
Infosys stock recovers: Infosys after opening lower recovered sharply in morning trade itself, rallying nearly 5.7 percent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,384.40 on Monday after the company announced bonus share issue, though earnings were mixed.
The stock price was quoting at Rs 1,382.50, up Rs 73.40, or 5.61 percent on the BSE at 10:10 hours IST.
The software services exporter started off the year 2018-19 on a mixed note as Q1 bottomline and operational numbers missed analyst estimates while revenue and FY19 guidance met expectations.
Profit for the quarter ended June 2018 degrew by 2.11 percent sequentially to Rs 3,612 crore, which was partly hit by reduction in the fair value of disposal group held for sale in respect of Panaya.
DRL falls 10%: Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped a little over 10 percent in morning trade on Monday after the New Jersey District Court converted a temporary injunction into a preliminary injunction against the company that prevents it from launching generic Suboxone in the US market until patent litigation related to US Patent No. 9,931,305 is concluded.
Reacting to the news, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories slipped as much as 10.7 percent in the first 15-minutes of trade. It was the top Nifty loser.
However, the drug maker on Saturday said it will appeal a decision of the US District Court of New Jersey about further sales and commercialisation of its generic Suboxone sublingual film in the US.
Market Update: After witnessing a flat opening, the market has inched lower in the first hour of trade, with the Nifty breaking 11,000-mark it achieved last week.
The Sensex is down 73.57 points or 0.20% at 36468.06, while the Nifty is down 36.10 points or 0.33% at 10982.80. The market breadth is negative as 449 shares advanced, against a decline of 977 shares, while 73 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the red, with cuts visible among pharmaceutical as well as energy names. Midcaps, too, are trading in the red; the Nifty Midcap is down 1 percent.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Tata Motors declined more than 3 percent in the opening trade on Monday as Moody has downgraded the corporate family rating of the company.
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) for Tata Motors to Ba2 from Ba1.
It has also downgraded the company's senior unsecured instrument ratings to Ba2 from Ba1.
However, the rating outlook is remain stable.
"The downgrade to Ba2 reflects our expectation of continued weakness in company's consolidated credit metrics over the next two years, led by its wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR, Ba2 stable)," said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Market Opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a flat note, with the Nifty holding 11,000 in the opening trade.
The Sensex is down 27.62 points or 0.08% at 36514.01, while the Nifty is down 17.20 points or 0.16% at 11001.70. The market breadth is narrow as 268 shares advanced, against a decline of 170 shares, while 62 shares were unchanged.
Majority of sectoral indices are trading in the red, with maximum cuts seen in pharmaceutical names. The Nifty Midcap index is also trading over half a percent lower.
Among stocks, shares of PC Jeweller is down 25 percent after the company cancelled its buyback issue, while Tata Motors is lower by 4 percent after a Moody’s downgrade.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.55 per dollar on Monday versus previous close 68.52.
Rupee fell on Friday, ahead of the trade balance number that was released post market hours. India’s trade deficit for June widened to the highest level driven largely by a surge in oil prices, said Motilal Oswal.
Merchandise exports rose 17.57 percent Y-o-Y in June, the trade deficit widened to USD 16.6 billion from USD 14.62 billion in May. Oil imports during April- June 2018-19 were valued at USD 34.64 billion which was 49.44 percent higher as compared to the same period last year. Merchandise exports last month rose to USD 27.7 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 21.31 percent Y-o-Y to USD 44.3 billion.
Data released by the RBI showed India’s FX reserves fell another USD 248 million to USD 405.81 billion for the week ended 6th July suggesting that the central bank continues to intervene to curtail volatility of the currency.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends indicate a mixed start to the market, with the Nifty trying to hold its 11,000-mark, while the Sensex could see a positive opening.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.44 points or 0.31% at 36654.07, and the Nifty down 33.70 points or 0.31% at 10985.20.
The market breadth, however, was positive as 2 shares advanced, against a decline of 1 share declined, while 2764 shares were unchangeD.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Infosys, HUL, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, JSPL, Just Dial
Infosys | Vedanta | Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Aurobindo Pharma | PC Jeweller | Minda Industries | Inter Globe Finance | JSPL | Fortune Financial Services | 3i Infotech |
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know
The Nifty50 started off the last day on a positive note following positive global cues but immediately wiped out those gains to trade volatile for rest of the day and closed mildly in the red on Friday.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from the stock market. Stay glued to this space for all updates from D-Street.