Market Live: Sensex trades in green, Nifty above 10,950; OMCs gain

Jul 17, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clindamycin Phosphate Topical Solution USP (Cleocin T), 1%.
Clindamycin is an antibiotic which works by stopping the growth Of bacteria. It is used to treat acne and helps to decreasethe number of acnelesions.
It will be manufactured at group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.
SBI asks 70,000 employees to return money paid for overtime during demonetisation: Report
SBI has said the associate banks had not merged with them during demonetisation and hence the responsibility of paying compensation lies with the five banks and not the SBI
Market Update: Equity benchmarks continued to trade in the green, with the Nifty hovering above 10,950.
The Sensex is up 60.89 points or 0.17% at 36384.66, while the Nifty is up 23.90 points or 0.22% at 10960.80. The market breadth is narrow as 1003 shares have advanced, 788 shares declined, while 115 shares are unchanged.
PSBs, including PNB, may get capital infusion of Rs 8,000 crore
The government is planning to infuse around Rs 8,000 crore in five to six public sector banks (PSBs), including scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), which are likely to fall short of regulatory requirements, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Market Update: After witnessing a flat opening, benchmark indices have extended their gains, with the Sensex trading over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 10,950.
The Sensex is up 107.68 points or 0.30% at 36431.45, while the Nifty is up 40.30 points or 0.37% at 10977.20. The market breadth is positive as 851 shares advanced, against a decline of 543 shares, while 79 shares are unchanged.
Shares of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, HPCL and GAIL were the top gainers, while HUL and NTPC have lost the most.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading over 2 percent higher in the morning trade on Tuesday ahead of its June quarter earnings announcement.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 128.45 and an intraday low of Rs 125.00.
Gaining from a continued surge in demand across categories, and last year's lower base, domestic commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland will likely post a threefold rise in its bottom line for the June quarter.
According a Reuters poll of 15 analysts, the Chennai-based truck and bus maker's net profit is seen rising 220 percent year on year to Rs 356.3 crore for the quarter under review. The company's financials for the June quarter included those of Hinduja Foundaries, which merged with Ashok Leyland during the December quarter last year.
Glenmark pharma gains Shares of Glenmark Pharma added 1.5 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company received final approval from USFDA for Colesevelam Hydrochloride.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Colesevelam Hydrochloride for Oral Suspension, 1.875 grams/Packet and 3.75 grams/Packet. Colesevelam Hydrochloride is a generic version of Welchol 1 of Daiichi Sankyo Inc.
Market Opens: It’s a flat start to the market on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty opening below 10,950-mark.
The Sensex is down 24.41 points or 0.07% at 36299.36, while the Nifty is up 0.30 points or 0.00% at 10937.20. The market breadth is narrow as 260 shares advanced, against a decline of 175 shares, while 46 shares are unchanged.
IT stocks are trading in the red, while other sectoral indices are trading flat with a negative bias. Energy index is trading higher on the back of fall in crude prices.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever is trading flat post its Q1 results. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HPCL and IOC are the top gainers, while Vedanta, Axis Bank, and Dr Reddy’s Labs have lost the most.
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee gained in the opening trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 18 paise at 68.39 per dollar versus 68.57 yesterday.
Rupee continued to consolidate in a broad range of 68.50 and 69.00(Spot) since the last fourteen sessions despite volatility in global crude and strength in the dollar against its major crosses, said Motilal Oswal.
In the last few sessions crude oil has been under pressure as Libyan ports reopened and traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other producers. There are also reports that US could tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would add supply to the market. Sharp sell-off in crude oil prices is expected to support the rupee in the intraday session.
Market Pre-open:D-Street is likely to witness flat start on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty hovering near10,950.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 82.68 points or 0.23% at 36406.45, while the Nifty is up 3.50 points or 0.03% at 10940.40. The market breadth is positive as 2 shares have advanced, while 1 share has declined, while 2776 shares are unchanged.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever would be in focus post its Q1 results; the stock is up 3 percent in the pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, HCL Info, HUL, JSW Energy, Glenmark Pharma, BEML
Ashok Leyland | HCL Info | HUL | JSW Energy | Glenmark Pharma | BEML and BEL are stocks, which are in news today.
