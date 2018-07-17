Market Live: Sensex trades in green, Nifty above 10,950; OMCs gain

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clindamycin Phosphate Topical Solution USP (Cleocin T), 1%.

Clindamycin is an antibiotic which works by stopping the growth Of bacteria. It is used to treat acne and helps to decreasethe number of acnelesions.

It will be manufactured at group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.