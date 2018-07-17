Market Live: Sensex soars over 150 points, Nifty hits 11,000; Federal Bank soars 17%

Market Update: Buying counters are buzzing again on D-Street as equity benchmarks have extended their gains. The Nifty has reclaimed 11,000.

Investors are placing big bets on midcaps, with the index soaring almost 2 percent, while financials, pharmaceuticals, metals and energy indices are seeing an uptick as well.

Among stocks in focus are some banking names such as Federal Bank—a huge 17 percent surge on that stock on the back of good results for June quarter. Another bank is in focus—IDBI Bank— which has risen 6 percent after LIC is planning an open offer.

The Sensex is up 179.23 points or 0.49% at 36503.00, while the Nifty is up 67.10 points or 0.61% at 11004.00. The market breadth is narrow as 1,283 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,123 shares, while 141 shares are unchanged.