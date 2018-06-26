Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty inches towards 10,800; RIL, ICICI Bank dip

IPO Update: Auto component maker Varroc Engineering has raised Rs 584 crore from anchor investors as its initial share sale opens today for public subscription.

Nomura, Canadian pension fund CDPQ, Smallcap World Fund Inc, Nomura Fund Ireland Public Ltd, DSP BlackRock, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The company's IPO committee has finalised allocation of over 60.36 lakh shares to 30 anchor investors at a price of Rs 967 apiece, also the upper price band of the offer.

At this price, the total proceeds would be around Rs 583.73 crore. Varroc Engineering's IPO is open for public subscriptions during June 26-28. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue will fetch Rs 1,955 crore.