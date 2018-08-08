Market Live: Sensex trades flat after subdued opening, Nifty around 11,400; Mphasis down 3%

Market Update: After opening in the green, equity benchmarks are currently off the day’s high points are trading flat. The Nifty is struggling around 11,400-mark. Selling is visible in pharmaceutical names, while metals continue to be the top gainer among sectoral indices.

The midcap index, too, is trading flat right now. Among stocks, shares of Mphasis have fallen over 3 percent even as it reported 38 percent growth in net profit and announced a buyback. Asian Paints, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and Hindalco were the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HPCL and BPCL have lost the most.

The Sensex is up 1.28 points or 0.00% at 37667.08, while the Nifty is down 1.20 points or 0.01% at 11388.30. The market breadth was narrow as 921 shares advanced, against a decline of 784 shares, while 88 shares are unchanged.