Market Live: Sensex trades flat after subdued opening, Nifty around 11,400; Mphasis down 3%

Live now
Aug 08, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Cipla Q1 preview: May deliver strong Q1 show on better sales in US, India and South Africa
Drug maker Cipla is likely to report a net profit of Rs 390.4 crore for the first quarter of FY19, going by an average of estimates of analysts polled by Reuters.
NOCIL among 3 stocks that enjoy faith of Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia & Vijay Kedia
Large-cap stocks are clearly leading the momentum on D-Street while the small & mid-cap stocks are catching up but there are some stocks which enjoy faith of top marquee investors such as Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia, and Vijay Kedia.
Market Update: After opening in the green, equity benchmarks are currently off the day’s high points are trading flat. The Nifty is struggling around 11,400-mark. Selling is visible in pharmaceutical names, while metals continue to be the top gainer among sectoral indices.
The midcap index, too, is trading flat right now. Among stocks, shares of Mphasis have fallen over 3 percent even as it reported 38 percent growth in net profit and announced a buyback. Asian Paints, ONGC, Zee Entertainment and Hindalco were the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HPCL and BPCL have lost the most.
The Sensex is up 1.28 points or 0.00% at 37667.08, while the Nifty is down 1.20 points or 0.01% at 11388.30. The market breadth was narrow as 921 shares advanced, against a decline of 784 shares, while 88 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee trading marginally higher at 68.61 after a flat opening at 68.66 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 68.68.
Rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and rose primarily on back weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Volatility in rupee continued to remain high as most market participants are cautious following escalating trade tensions between US and China. Yesterday, US trade representative office said that it published a final tariff list targeting 279 imported product lines, said Motilal Oswal.
Market Opens: Equity benchmarks have start the day on a positive note, with the Nifty trading around 11,400, while Sensex up by 20 points.
The Sensex is up 17.44 points at 37,683.24, and the Nifty up 7.20 points at 11,396.70. About 614 shares have advanced, 323 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gain seen in metal names. Infra, energy and PSU bank space is also trading higher.
Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Tata Motors, SRF, Inox Wind are the gainers, while Cipla, Lupin, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Mphasis and Adani Enterprises are on the losing side.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends indicate that the Sensex and Nifty are likely to have a flat to positive start.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 42.63 points at 37,708.43, and the Nifty up 18 points at 11,407.50.
Cipal, Asian Paints Hindalco, Axis Bank, TCS, M&M, Gail are some of the gainers in the pre-opening trade.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know
After opening higher Tuesday, the Nifty 50 ended flat but not before hitting a fresh intraday record high. It also made a fresh closing high.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.