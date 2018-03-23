Market Live: Sensex to open sharply lower as SGX Nifty slips over 100 pts on US-China trade war fears

8:30 am China's take on Trade War: China Commerce Ministry said we resolutely oppose US unilateralism, protectionism w.r.t Section 301 probe.

China has fully made preparations to defend its legitimate interests and doesn't want a trade war but is not afraid of one.

"We hope US to be prudent in its decisions & will pull back 'from the brink'," he said. China urges US not to take bilateral trade relations to a 'Dangerous Place'.

8:25 am Technical Recommendations: Here’s what Ways2Wealth Brokers has to recommend:

BPCL: Sell around 420 - 425| Target 385 - 370| Stop Loss 439| Timeframe 15 to 21 sessions| Return 10%

Ashok Leyland: Sell around 144 - 146| Target 136 - 132| Stop loss 149| Timeframe 15 to 21 trading sessions| Return 7%

Persistent Systems Ltd: Buy around 785 - 780| Target 875| Stop loss 740| Timeframe 15 to 21 trading session| Return 11%

8:15 am Stocks in news: United Spirits will consider sub-division of equity shares.

Indraprastha Gas announced reduction in CNG price in Uttar Pradesh.

Idea Cellular says existing leadership teams will continue to manage their separate businesses.

CBI registered a case on a complaint filed by Union Bank of India against Totem Infra.

Tata Sons appointed Tanmoy Chakrabarty as its government affairs officer.

Hero Motocorp has hiked stake in Colombian joint venture to 68 percent.

8:00 am Market Check: Indian indices are likely to see big gap down opening on Friday, tracking global weakness on US-China trade war concerns.

The SGX Nifty is also indicating the negative opening for the Indian market, falling 119 points at 9,998.50.

Asian markets fell sharply, tracking the steep fall on Wall Street and European markets, which took a hit on fears of a potential trade war.

US stocks dropped on Thursday, as Dow Jones industrial average slipped 724 points, down 2.9 percent to 23,957.89, which is a biggest decline since February 8. The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 2.5 percent to 2,643.69 and Nasdaq Composite declined 2.3 percent at 7,166.68.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to USD 60 billion of imports from China, although the measures have a 30-day consultation period.

Investors fears that China may retaliate with its own tariffs that could escalate into a trade war, with potentially dire consequences for the global economy, reported Reuters.

Global trade war concerns a day after Fed's message on 3 rate hikes push dollar index to one-month low. While the yen hit a 16-month high against the dollar as traders seek safety in the Japanese currency. The Hong Kong dollar fells to a new 33-year low.