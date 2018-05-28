Market Live: Sensex strong, Midcap index up over 1%; Nifty IT underperforms

Glenmark in focus: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the presentation of data from two assets in its immuno-oncology portfolio at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

These presentations include preclinical and translational data on GBR 1302, a HER2xCD3 bispecific antibody, and a Trials in Progress (TIP) poster on GBR 1342, a CD38xCD3 bispecific antibody, the company said.

GBR 1302 is Glenmark’s lead immuno-oncology candidate, currently in a first-in-human trial to determine maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in an all-comers population of patients with a variety of HER2 positive cancers. This Phase 1 trial is being expanded to explore higher doses of GBR1302 and to examine potential clinical benefit of a once-weekly dosing regimen. Enrollment for the GBR 1302 clinical trial is currently ongoing in the US and Germany.