Market Live: Sensex starts on a flat note, Nifty manages to hold 10,900; Yes Bank, Asian Paints up 1%

Market opens It is a flat start for the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty holding 10,900.

All sectoral indices are giving mixed trends, with gains visible among consumption and pharmaceuticals, while automobiles are showing minor signs of pressure.

The Sensex is up 23.88 points or 0.07% at 36468.52, and the Nifty up 2.10 points or 0.02% at 10924.90. The market breadth is positive as 273 shares advanced, against a decline of 114 shares, while 36 shares were unchanged.

Yes Bank and Asian Paints were the top gainers, while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, and Vedanta have lost the most.