Market Live: Sensex starts on a flat note, Nifty manages to hold 10,900; Yes Bank, Asian Paints up 1%

Jan 23, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Market opens It is a flat start for the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty holding 10,900.
All sectoral indices are giving mixed trends, with gains visible among consumption and pharmaceuticals, while automobiles are showing minor signs of pressure.
The Sensex is up 23.88 points or 0.07% at 36468.52, and the Nifty up 2.10 points or 0.02% at 10924.90. The market breadth is positive as 273 shares advanced, against a decline of 114 shares, while 36 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and Asian Paints were the top gainers, while Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, and Vedanta have lost the most.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are trading mixed in the pre-opening. The Nifty is below 10,900.
At 09:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 70.78 points or 0.19% at 36515.42, and the Nifty down 48.00 points or 0.44% at 10874.80.
The Indian rupee has opened higher at 71.17 per US dollar, up 27 paise against previous close of 71.44 per US dollar.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,929 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Failures of two major airlines in less than a decade ( Kingfisher in 2012), and now Jet at the brink of failure, will certainly make the entry of new players difficult, if not impossible.
Syngene International | Cyient | Visa Steel | Cupid | Sacheta Metals | RS Software and HDFC Standard Life Insurance are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian stocks edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-US trade dispute. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent.
The market snapped the five-day winning streak and closed lower on Tuesday, dented by profit booking as well as correction in global peers. Select banking and financials, auto and metals stocks pulled the market down.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for real-time updates from the markets in India and around the world.