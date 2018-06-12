Market Live: Sensex starts on a flat note, Nifty holds 10,800; midcaps trade flat

Live now
Jun 12, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated US-Korea summit, which could set the stage for ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to the highest in three weeks and South Korean shares added 0.1 percent. Australia's benchmark index was a tad firmer while New Zealand eased 0.3 percent .
That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a touch softer at 573.31.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices began trading on a mildly higher note, with the Nifty holding 10,800-mark in the opening tick
The Sensex is up 43.18 points or 0.12% at 35526.65, while the Nifty is up 14.50 points or 0.13% at 10801.50. The market breadth is positive as 481 shares advanced, against a decline of 334 shares, while 68 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading flat, with maximum gains visible in pharmaceutical names. Midcaps, too, are trading flat; Nifty Midcap index is up over one-tenth of a percent.
Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, and IOC were the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Infosys and UPL have lost the most.
Pre-opening: The benchmark indices are marginally higher in the pre-opening. The Sensex up 41.20 points at 35524.67, and the Nifty up 29.80 points at 10816.80.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 67.45 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.42.
In the last couple of session rupee has been consolidating in a narrow range of 64.40 and 64.75 ahead of important inflation and industrial production number. Market participants are cautious ahead of today’s inflation and IIP number; expectation is that inflation for May could rise to 4.8% compared to rise of 4.5% in the previous month, said Motilal Oswal.
On the other hand, industrial production could rise 5.2% in April compared to growth of 4.4% in the previous month. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 67.45 and 67.85, it added.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
IFCI revised its benchmark rate to 10.4 percent from 10.2 percent.
Infosys has announced voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares from Euronext Paris & Euronext London
Manappuram Finance board meeting on June 14 to consider issuance of NCD on private placement basis
Orchid Pharma has received EU GMP certification for its Alathur facility
DCM Shriram board meeting on June 18 to consider the proposal to Buy-Back the fully paid up equity shares
Borosil Glass Works' board meeting on June 18, 2018
Shoppers Stop closes its Shoppers Stop store at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, due to non-renewal of airport store premises agreement
Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules
Inox Wind appoints Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co as Independent auditor for next 5 years
Kridhan Infra's associate company won a new order worth Rs 180 crore
All three major US stock indexes closed slightly higher on Monday as investors eyed the looming United States-North Korea summit on Tuesday in Singapore while shrugging off the weekend’s factious meeting of the Group of Seven nations, said a Reuters report.
Asian markets were mixed in early Tuesday trade as investors shrugged off trade-related jitters and ahead of several key events this week, including a highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, it said.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.43 percent in early morning trade amid broad-based gains. Other markets in the region were little changed. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.12 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.03 percent.