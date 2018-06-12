Market Live: Sensex starts on a flat note, Nifty holds 10,800; midcaps trade flat

The dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started cautiously as investors were hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated US-Korea summit, which could set the stage for ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.8 percent to the highest in three weeks and South Korean shares added 0.1 percent. Australia's benchmark index was a tad firmer while New Zealand eased 0.3 percent .

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a touch softer at 573.31.