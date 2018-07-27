Market Live: Sensex soars over 300 points, Nifty around 11,250 after touching record high

Live now
Jul 27, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ITC gains 5%:
Market Opens:
Rupee opens:
Market at Pre-open:
Idea-Vodafone merger update: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved the merger of Vodafone India (VIL) and Vodafone Mobile Services (VMSL) with Idea Cellular.
The merger is now subject to National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, passing the dissolution order of VMSL and VIL, which is expected shortly.
At 10:59 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 59.25, up Rs 2.30, or 4.04 percent.
Reliance Industries to report Q1 earnings on July 27: Key factors to watch out for
The stock rallied 21 percent in 2018 on top of 70.5 percent surge in the previous year. It is Rs 28 away from its record high of Rs 1,138.25 touched last week.
SBI, PNB, BoB may introduce performance-linked salary model for senior executives
Public sector banks (PSBs) such as Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) are planning to introduce a performance-linked salary model for its top brass.
Market Update: Equity benchmarks have extended their gains post the strong opening seen on Friday morning. The Sensex is up over 300 points, while the Nifty is around 11,250-mark.
The Sensex is up 324.65 points or 0.88% at 37309.29, and the Nifty up 82.40 points or 0.74% at 11249.70. The market breadth is positive as 1,288 shares advanced, against a decline of 568 shares, while 98 shares are unchanged.
ITC, SBI, and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s and Yes Bank have lost the most.
Hindalco surges 7% post Aleris acquisition by Novelis; Jefferies retains buy
Shares of Hindalco Industries added 7 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company's subsidiary is going to acquire a US company for USD 2.6 billion.
ITC gains 5%: Shares of ITC gained over 5 percent on Friday morning as investors cheered the company's strong financial results for the June quarter.
Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC reported 10.08 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 2,819 crore for the first quarter of FY19.
The rise in the bottom line was driven by growth in its non-cigarette businesses on the back of a favourable base and improved realisations from cigarettes.
During the review period, net sales stood at Rs 10,874 crore, up 9.20 percent on year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first quarter stood at Rs 4202.1 crore. EBITDA margin was 39.3 percent for the quarter.
Market Opens: It’s a strong start to the market on Friday morning, with the Sensex and Nifty opening at a fresh record high and crossing 11,200 for the first time.
The Sensex is up 216.83 points or 0.59% at 37201.47, while the Nifty is up 62.00 points or 0.56% at 11229.30. The market breadth is positive as 342 shares advanced, against a decline of 87 shares, while 44 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG leading the gains. Surge in ITC as well as Hindalco are boosting these indices. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is up half a percent.
Shares of Hindalco are trading 7 percent higher after it announced its acquisition of Aleris post market hours on Thursday. ITC is also trading higher by 3 percent on the back of good June quarter numbers.
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.65 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.66.
Rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range and volatility for the pair is expected to remain low ahead of preliminary GDP number that will be released from the US, said Motilal Oswal.
On the domestic front, focus will now shift to the RBI policy meeting that is scheduled next week. Expectation is that the central bank could hold rates unchanged but hawkish comments from the governor would be slightly supportive for the currency.
Market at Pre-open: Equity benchmarks have hit fresh milestones in pre-opening session, with the Nifty hitting a record high and above 11,200-mark. The Sensex pre-opening trend is also at a fresh record.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 98.90 points or 0.27% at 37083.54, and the Nifty up 72.90 points or 0.65% at 11240.20.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
The Nifty50 finally hit a fresh record high for the first time since January 29 and ended at all-time closing high on the day of July futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry Thursday, though it dropped in the red in last hour of trade.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Track this space for all the news, views and updates from the market.