Market Live: Sensex soars over 300 points, Nifty around 11,250 after touching record high

Idea-Vodafone merger update: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved the merger of Vodafone India (VIL) and Vodafone Mobile Services (VMSL) with Idea Cellular.

The merger is now subject to National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, passing the dissolution order of VMSL and VIL, which is expected shortly.

At 10:59 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 59.25, up Rs 2.30, or 4.04 percent.