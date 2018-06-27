Market Live: Sensex slips 250 pts, advance:decline ratio at 1:4; HDFC Bank outperforms

Live now
Jun 27, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Results: Manpasand Beverages has reported 36 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 42.7 crore against Rs 31.3 crore in a year ago period.
Revenue was up 44 percent at Rs 384.3 crore versus Rs 267.2 crore.
The operating profit rose 41 percent at Rs 73 crore and margin was at 19 percent.
Capacite Infra bags Rs 851.3cr orders: The company received orders from Oberoi Realty Group and Wadhwa Group and order from Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company for total contract value worth of Rs 851.13 crore.
The orders include construction of Skycity Mall at Borivali East, Mumbai from Incline Realty worth Rs 271.47 crore.
The other order is for design, co-ordination & construction of residential project named Wadhwa Wise City at Panvel from Wadhwa Construction and Infrastructure R4 for Rs 519.20 crore.
It also received order worth Rs 60.46 crore for execution of core and shell works for East Tower (Residential) of Kohinoor Square project at Dadar West- Mumbai from Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure.
Market Update: The market remained under selling pressure in the afternoon, weighed down by oil retailers and index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T. Weak global cues amid trade fears also pushed the market lower.
The Sensex fell 252.09 points to 35,237.95 while the Nifty continued to struggle below 10,700 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts.
The Nifty Midcap index dropped nearly 2 percent on weak market breadth. About four shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.
All sectoral indices traded in the red except IT.
IDBI Bank lost another 6 percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the lender will soon become a subsidiary of LIC.
Jet Airways fell 5 percent after it has announced discounts up to 30 percent for international flights and up to 25 percent for domestic flights for bookings till June 30.
Jubilant Life Sciences to raise Rs 350 crore: Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences rose 4 percent as company approved raising up to Rs 350 crore via non-convertible debentures.
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, decided to obtain approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis upto an amount of Rs 350 crore.
The proposed issue has been rated AA Stable by CRISIL as compared to AA- Stable for earlier NCD issue of Rs 495 crore by India Ratings.
The proceeds would be mainly utilised for repayment of the existing debt and to reduce the overall cost of borrowing.
Stake Sale: Mindtree clarified that the reports of promoter selling stake in the company are completely false.
Japan’s NEC Corp. and a large global private equity fund are in initial talks to acquire a controlling stake in Mindtree from its founders, the Mint said quoting two people directly aware of the development.
The founders of the software services provider are in talks to sell their entire stake in the company, the report added.
Buzzing: IDBI Bank share price dropped as much as 7.7 percent intraday, on top of 6 percent loss in previous session after a media report indicated that the lender will soon become a subsidiary of country's largest insurance company LIC.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that LIC board has finalised financial conglomerate vision with all financial services under one umbrella, saying IDBI Bank will be a subsidiary of the insurance major.
LIC's subsidiaries like housing finance, MF and pension fund are running efficiently.
Sources said IDBI Bank deal will reduce operating & distribution costs for LIC and also help it diversify & deepen the distribution. LIC customer services will be strengthened via a dedicated bank.
Europe Update: European markets traded lower while oil prices climbed sharply after the US moved to pressure allies to stop buying Iranian crude.
France's CAC declined half a percent and Germany's DAX dropped 0.75 percent.
Buzzing: HPCL, BPCL, IOC fell 5-8 percent after Brent crude oil prices spiked over $76 a barrel.
Market Update: The market extended losses in the afternoon with the Nifty breaking 10,700 levels ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts tomorrow, dragged by oil stocks and ICICI Bank.
The Sensex as well as Nifty Bank indices dropped more than 200 points each. The Nifty Midcap index also fell over 1.5 percent.
All sectoral indices are in the red barring IT that trimmed gains to half a percent.
Buzzing: Jet Airways has announced discounts up to 30 percent for international flights and up to 25 percent for domestic flights for bookings till June 30. The stock price fell 4 percent.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon trade with the Nifty breaking 10,700 levels, dragged largely by oil stocks and ICICI Bank.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 166.29 points to 35,323.75 while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 69 points to 10,700.20 ahead of expiry of June futures & options contracts.
The market breadth remained in favour of bears as about four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
ICICI Bank tumbled 4 percent and Reliance Industries declined over a percent.
Oil retailers HPCL, BPCL and IOC dropped 5-7 percent while L&T fell 1.8 percent.
Order Win: HG Infra Engineering has received an letter of award from 'Modern Road Makers Private Limited (a subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd) for a road project valued at Rs 1,172.29 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
Ethanol Pricing: The Cabinet Committee has approved the raising of ethanol price by about Rs 3 per litre.
Tariffs: The Chinese ambassador told India that the world's second largest economy will reduce or cancel, tariffs on 8,549 types of goods from India as well as Laos, Bangladesh, South Korea and Sri Lanka.
Market Update: The market continued to reel under selling pressure with the Sensex falling around 100 points, dragged by oil and banks stocks.
The Nifty Midcap index fell over a percent while the Nifty Bank index sheds over 150 points.
Oil retailers HPCL, BPCL and IOC dropped 5-7 percent after Brent crude futures traded above $76 a barrel amid concerns like supply disruptions in Libya and Canada. US officials statement, which says all countries should stop Iranian crude imports from November, also pushed crude oil prices higher.
IT index is up over a percent as rupee traded around 19-month low of $68.58 a dollar.
JSW Steel to expand steel manufacturing capacity: JSW Steel announced plans to increase the annual steel manufacturing capacity of JSW Vijayanagar Works to 13MTPA, which is likely to be completed by March 2020.
The company has also launched various other upgradation and augmentation projects which are expected to result in substantial cost savings in operations over the long term.
At 12 MTPA currently, JSW Vijayanagar Works is the largest state-of-the-art single location steel manufacturing unit in India.
Buzzing: Shares of Gateway Distriparks added 4 percent as company is going to buy Blackstone's stake in Gateway Rail.
The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for acquiring the compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and equity shares held by Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) V-H in Gateway Rail Freight.
The company is acquiring the entire CCPS and equity shares held by Blackstone in Gateway Rail Freight for cash consideration of Rs 810 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of NDTV surged 20 percent to hit its upper circuit limit at Rs 39.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee depreciated further in late morning deals, falling 32 paise to 68.58 against the dollar on month-end demand from exporters and banks.
Market Update: The market is under selling pressure amid consolidation with the Nifty trading below 10,750 levels. All eyes are on expiry of futures & options contracts tomorrow.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 70.57 points to 35,419.47 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 39.20 points to 10,730, weighed down by oil & gas, banks and FMCG stocks.
The Nifty Midcap index extended losses, falling more than a percent on weak market breadth. More than three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Gold Update: Gold prices extended fall to a six-and-a-half-month low as the US dollar steadied and investors increasingly turned to other safe-haven assets, amid expectations of more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell for a third straight session and was down 0.2 percent at $1,255.88 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since mid-December at $1,253 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for August delivery were 0.2 percent lower at $1,257.50 per ounce, reports Reuters.
Order Win: HCL Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfsburg-based IT and engineering services provider, H&D International GrouD.
The acquisition is part of HCL’s long-term growth plan in Germany.
"This landmark deal sees HCL attain significant in-country front office and delivery capabilities and will further enhance the company’s domain expertise in the global automotive sector," the software company said.
The H&D International Group is one of the largest IT service providers in the German automotive industry, and operates in over 20 locations globally including; Germany, the USA, the Czech Republic and Poland.
H&D specialises in IT Infrastructure, application services particularly in R&D IT, shop floor IT and Industry 4 0 solutions and has extensive expertise in SAP, computer-aided technologies (CAx), engineering services and customer-specific product development.
Crude Impact
Market Update: The market continued to consolidate ahead of the expiry of June futures & options contracts on Thursday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 6.35 points to 35,483.69 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 19.90 points to 10,749.30.
The Nifty Midcap index extends losses, falling 0.8 percent on weak market breadth. More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Oil retailers IOC, HPCL and BPCL dropped 5 percent each after Brent crude futures traded above $76 a barrel.
ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T, SBI and Axis Bank slipped 1-2 percent while HDFC Bank, TCS, HDFC, HUL and Infosys gained 0.6-1.6 percent.
