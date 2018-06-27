Market Live: Sensex slips 250 pts, advance:decline ratio at 1:4; HDFC Bank outperforms

Results: Manpasand Beverages has reported 36 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 42.7 crore against Rs 31.3 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 44 percent at Rs 384.3 crore versus Rs 267.2 crore.

The operating profit rose 41 percent at Rs 73 crore and margin was at 19 percent.