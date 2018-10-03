Market Live: Sensex slips 200 pts again after Rupee breaches 73/$; Yes Bank zooms 8%

Live now
Oct 03, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Yes Bank Biggest Gainer
Market Opens Sharply Lower
Rupee Opens:
Rupee outlook by IFA Global: Higher crude prices would continue to weigh on domestic bonds and the rupee. Technically, the USD-INR pair broke the previous resistance zone of 72.95-73 levels and is currently hovering near 73.35 levels. The supporting technical factors continue to suggest further upside momentum. On the flip side, 72.80 likely to act as crucial support. Intraday and medium bias continues to remains bullish.
The next domestic trigger would be the tone of the RBI policy on Friday. Importers are advised to cover short term exposure at current levels (73.30). Exporters are advised to hold for covering long term orders as the pair has given upside breakout, it added.
L&T wins order: The buildings and factories business of Larsen & Toubro has won a prestigious EPC order worth Rs 3,036 crore from Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) to construct Terminal-2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
Trigyn Technologies surges 19%: Shares of Trigyn Technologies surged 19.5 percent as company won contract worth USD 18 million.
The wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Trigyn Technologies Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide general, professional and information technology staff augmentation services for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).
The contract is for a duration of five years, and not-to-exceed amount of USD 18 million dollars.
Also, it joins SAP PartnerEdge Program to deliver solutions throughout the US
Buzzing: Shares of IL&FS group stocks including ILandFS Investment Managers, ILandFS Transportation Networks and ILandFS Engineering were trading higher by 10-20 percent after government took control of IL&FS board.
The government has taken control of Infrastructure Leasing & Finance (IL&FS) after getting an approval from the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Court in Mumbai.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the government to constitute a new board for the debt-strapped lender, asking it to devise a plan for the group and file a response by October 15.
Bharat Forge shares correct nearly 3%
Bharat Forge share price fell 2.6 percent intraday after the decline in North America Class 8 truck orders.
North America Class 8 truck orders moderated in September after consistent rise on month-on-month basis for last six months.
Class 8 truck orders slowed down to 42,800 units in September after clocking more than 50,000 units orders each in July and August, reports CNBC-TV18.
Truck orders declined 19.4 percent compared to 53,100 units in August but increased 93.8 percent compared to 22,082 units sold in September 2017.
Kalyani group's auto ancillary company gets 12 percent sales from North America truck market.
FII View: Hitendra Dave of HSBC India told CNBC-TV18
Overall if we have current account deficit and balance of payment largely negative at this juncture then it is fine to have currency depreciation. It is healthy correction which will also help current account deficit of the country.
I think currency depreciation and rising oil prices effect already passed on till Tuesday. In case of oil, 68-day average already paid in September and rupee's move from 68 to 72 a dollar in September already reflected in oil prices and inflation.
Monetary policy committee has one mandate about inflation target which is currently 4 percent with plus & minus 2 percent. Even RBI also clarified that its mandate is inflation, and is aware of that rupee and oil factors which may take inflation higher.
He believes despite of macro factors like crude, potential rise in inflation, rupee volatility, economy is doing quite well on relative consumption demand and strong balance sheet of the country which both factors have not gone away yet.
Oil Firm On Iran Sanctions
Oil prices were firm on expectations of tighter markets once US sanctions target Iran's petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising US crude supply curbed gains.
Brent crude oil futures were at $84.86 per barrel, up 6 cents from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up just 1 cent at $75.24 a barrel.
Brent and WTI earlier this week both reached levels last seen in November 2014, and the two contracts have risen by around 20 and 17 percent respectively since mid-August, reports Reuters.
Tata Motors Slips After JLR September Sales
Share price of Tata Motors slipped more than 1 percent intraday as company posted declines in its JLR sales numbers for the month of September.
In the month of September 2018 Tata Motors' total JLR US sales were down 7.2 percent at 9,006 units against 9,703 units in the same month last year.
Its total Jaguar US sales fell 38.1 percent at 2,040 units versus 3,296 units, while Land Rover US sales were up 8.7 percent at 6,966 units versus 6,407 units, reported CNBC-TV18.
The company's domestic sales in September 2018, grew by 20 percent at 64,598 units compared to 53,964 units over the previous year.
Rupee at record low: The Indian rupee fell further to hit an all-time low of 73.40 per dollar. Image Source: Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley Advice
Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley told CNBC-TV18 that growth stocks have fallen sharply relative to value and quality in the ongoing market correction and offer an opportunity for participation.
"Our favourite GARP (growth at reasonable price) stocks include Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential and Titan," it said.
Yes Bank Biggest Gainer:
Yes Bank share prices gained the most among Nifty50 stocks, rising more than 10 percent intraday.
HCL Technologies Acquisition
HCL Technologies said Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of engineering services provider H&D International. "We would like to inform you that the acquisition has been completed with effect from October 2," the company said in a BSE filing.
On June 27, it has intimated about the acquisition of Hönigsberg & Düvel Datentechnik GmbH (H&D).
Founded in 1996, H&D specialises in IT infrastructure, application services particularly in R&D IT, shop floor IT and Industry 4.0 solutions.
HCL Technologies had earlier stated that it will acquire Wolfsburg-based H&D International Group for 30 million euros.
Market Falls Again
Benchmark indices fell sharply again with the Sensex down 230.86 points at 36,295.28 and the Nifty down 83.80 points at 10,924.50.
About 992 shares advanced against 687 declining shares on the BSE.
Market Recovers From Opening Lows:
Benchmark indices recouped more than half of opening losses with the Sensex trading down 83.26 points at 36,442.88.
The Nifty fell 38.10 points to 10,970.20. About two shares rallied for every share falling on the BSE.
Gainers and Losers among Nifty50 stocks
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors, IOC, Axis Bank and L&T were under pressure in early trade.
Yes Bank remained strong since opening, rising more than 6 percent. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Infosys were up half a percent each.
Market Opens Sharply Lower:
Frontline indices started off the day sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nifty falling below 11,000 levels following further depreciation in Indian rupee.
The Nifty50 declined 65.8 points to 10,942.50 and the Sensex lost 166 points to 36,359.45.
Yes Bank rallied 4 percent.
In the midcap space, InterGlobe Aviation, Prestige Estates, Bharat Forge, Eicher Motors, Ceat and Reliance Communications were under pressure.
Hathway Cable rallied 8 percent and MOIL rose 2 percent.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened at all time low 73.24 per dollar on Wednesday as it crossed 73 for the first time. It has opened lower by 33 paise versus Monday's close 72.91.
Rupee continued to remain under pressure and today is expected to open at fresh record low levels following sharp surge in global crude oil prices. Brent crude is now at four-year high levels on worries that global supplies will drop due to Washington’s sanctions on Iran, said Motilal Oswal.
The US sanctions against Iran’s oil industry, which at its peak this year supplied nearly 3% of the world’s daily consumption, are due to go into effect on November 4.
On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on the RBI policy statement that due this week. Expectation is that the RBI
could consider raising rates, it added.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade with Sensex gained more than 250 points.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 268.92 points or 0.74% at 36795.06, and the Nifty down 26.90 points or 0.24% at 10981.40.
Oil stocks are trading lower with 2 percent cut, while Bandhan Bank was down over 11 percent in pre-opening trade.
SGX Nifty Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51 points or 0.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,008.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Markets Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-9%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 33.5 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,991-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's, IL&FS Transportation, Hero, Trigyn, MEP Infra, TVS Motor
Noida Toll Bridge | Eicher Motors | Future Enterprises | Nalco | IRB Infrastructure | Quess Corp and Symphony are stocks, which are in news today.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares ticked down on Wednesday and the euro held at six-week lows as Italy's mounting debt and Rome's budget plan set it on a collision course with the European Union.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5 percent on a stronger yen. Australian shares gained 0.3 percent while New Zealand's benchmark index fell 0.2 percent. E-Minis for the S&P 500 were a shade softer as were Dow futures.
Wall Street ends mixed: The Dow hit a record closing high on Tuesday, but another drop in Facebook shares weighed on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, driving both to finish in the red.
Dividend-paying sectors were the best performers of the major S&P sectors, with utilities up 1.3 percent and consumer staples up 0.6 percent. Facebook , Netflix and Amazon , part of the so-called FANG group of stocks, kept the Nasdaq in check.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.73 points, or 0.46 percent, to 26,773.94, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,923.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.76 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,999.55.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.