Market Live: Sensex slips 200 pts again after Rupee breaches 73/$; Yes Bank zooms 8%

FII View: Hitendra Dave of HSBC India told CNBC-TV18

Overall if we have current account deficit and balance of payment largely negative at this juncture then it is fine to have currency depreciation. It is healthy correction which will also help current account deficit of the country.

I think currency depreciation and rising oil prices effect already passed on till Tuesday. In case of oil, 68-day average already paid in September and rupee's move from 68 to 72 a dollar in September already reflected in oil prices and inflation.

Monetary policy committee has one mandate about inflation target which is currently 4 percent with plus & minus 2 percent. Even RBI also clarified that its mandate is inflation, and is aware of that rupee and oil factors which may take inflation higher.

He believes despite of macro factors like crude, potential rise in inflation, rupee volatility, economy is doing quite well on relative consumption demand and strong balance sheet of the country which both factors have not gone away yet.