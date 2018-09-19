Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 160 points lower, Nifty gives up 11,250; banks, FMCG names drag

Market at Close: Equity benchmarks ended a volatile trading day in the red, with the Nifty giving up 11,250-mark. The Sensex ended over 169 points lower.

A selloff among major sectors such as banks, automobiles, and FMCG and a larger selling pressure among midcaps weighed on the indices. The Nifty Midcap index ended around a percent lower.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed lower by 169.45 points or 0.45% at 37121.22, while the Nifty was down 44.50 points or 0.39% at 11234.40. The market breadth is negative as 978 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,667 shares, while 186 shares were unchanged.

Coal India, ONGC, and BPCL were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.