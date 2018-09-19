Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 160 points lower, Nifty gives up 11,250; banks, FMCG names drag

Live now
Sep 19, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dinesh Engineers IPO
Indian Rupee recovers further in morning trade:
Market Update:
Market at Close: Equity benchmarks ended a volatile trading day in the red, with the Nifty giving up 11,250-mark. The Sensex ended over 169 points lower.
A selloff among major sectors such as banks, automobiles, and FMCG and a larger selling pressure among midcaps weighed on the indices. The Nifty Midcap index ended around a percent lower.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed lower by 169.45 points or 0.45% at 37121.22, while the Nifty was down 44.50 points or 0.39% at 11234.40. The market breadth is negative as 978 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,667 shares, while 186 shares were unchanged.
Coal India, ONGC, and BPCL were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.
SUGAR MEET DEFERRED
The Union Cabinet did not consider Wednesday Rs 4,500 crore plan to more than double the production assistance paid to sugarcane farmers and transport subsidy to sugar exporting mills, sources said.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) may take up the food ministry's proposal next week, they added.
The ministry has proposed sharp increase in production assistance to farmers to Rs 13.88 per quintal for 2018-19 marketing year (October-September) from Rs 5.5 at present.
The proposal to raise production assistance and transport subsidy of up to Rs 3,000 per tonne to mills for exports of five million tonnes of surplus sugar is part of the government plan to clear more than Rs 13,500 crore arrears sugar mills have towards farmers.
(Source: PTI)
Market Update There has been a sharp selloff in the last few minutes, with the Sensex shedding 180 points. The Nifty has given up 11,250-mark as well.
Investors are selling stocks in banks, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, while consumer names have extended their losses. Midcaps, too, have extended weakness, with the Nifty Midcap falling over a percent.
The Sensex is down 180.69 points or 0.48% at 37109.98, while the Nifty is down 50.60 points or 0.45% at 11228.30. The market breadth is negative as 854 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,679 shares, while 182 shares were unchanged.
Coal India, ONGC, BPCL and GAIL gained the most, while IndusInd Bank, Maruti, and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.
Flagging JLR sales dent Tata Motors m-cap; Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Eicher zoom past
Jaguar Land Rover is proving to be a drag on Tata Motors' financials, so much that N Chandrasekaran-led carmaker's market capitalisation currently is even lesser than that of two-wheeler companies Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.
Varroc Engineering enters into JV with Romanian Company: VarrocCorp Holdings B.V., The Netherlands, a wholly owned subsidiary of Varroc Engineering has signed a joint venture agreement with ELBA SA, a privately-held lighting and electronics company based in Romania.
The joint venture will focus on electronics manufacturing, and - given the constantly increasing electronic content of lighting products - will significantly support Varroc Lighting's successful growth in Europe.
At 14:45 hrs Varroc Engineering was quoting at Rs 978.35, down Rs 32.50, or 3.22 percent.
D-Street Buzz: Over 120 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; BoB jumps 4%, HDIL slides
120 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, Dish TV, GIC Housing, HCL Infosystems, Gammon Infra, GIC Housing, Jet Airways, Ujjivan Financial Services and JK Tyre and Industries among others.
HSBC on M&M Financials: Foreign research house HSBC maintained buy rating on the stock but cut target to Rs 569 from Rs 578. It believes that there is a potential upside of 28 percent in the stock.
The company tracks well on growth and asset quality led by strong rural demand, while rising interest rates could weigh on net interest margins, it said.
Research house see enough levers in P&L to sustain RoE improvement.
At 14:40 hrs Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 432.15, down Rs 11.05, or 2.49 percent.
Dilip Buildcon board meeting on September 28: Company's board meeting is scheduled on September 28 to consider and approve to alter main object clause of memorandum of association to start new business activity.
Also, it will consider and take strategic initiatives by way of backward and forward integration which will add value addition to the company as well as to the stakeholders.
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from September 19, 2018 to September 21, 2018 (both day inclusive).
At 14:22 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 730.05, down Rs 17.90, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.
IDFC Securities initiates outperform call on Dr Lal PathLabs: IDFC Securities initiated outperform call on the stock with potential upside of 23 percent. It has kept a target of Rs 1,184 per share.
IDFC Securities believes that company is one of the winners, given its proven execution capabilities and profitable business model.
Focus on volume growth, competitive pricing and steady network expansion are positive for the company. It expect 16 percent revenue CAGR and steady 26 percent margin over FY18-21, also economic gains to increase for large players and create multi-year growth stories.
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Steel advanced 3 percent on completion of stake acquisition in Creative Port Development
The company has informed that it has completed the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Creative Port Development.
At 13:58 hrs Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 625.35, up Rs 12.90, or 2.11 percent on the BS
Market Update After giving up majority of gains, indices have continued to trade in a narrow range. The Nifty has hovered around 11,300, while the Sensex is trading above 37,300-mark.
Among sectors, FMCG continues to be the big loser, while banks have seen some recovery, pushing the indices above the flat line. But, midcaps have continued to trade weak and a combination of this along with consumer names is weighing on equity benchmarks.
The Sensex is up 19.38 points or 0.05% at 37310.05, while the Nifty is higher by 6.40 points or 0.06% at 11285.30. The market breadth is negative as 950 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,500 shares, while 177 shares were unchanged.
Coal India, ONGC, BPCL and GAIL are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Finserv have lost the most.
SUGAR STOCKS RALLY ON RS 4,500 CRORE PACKAGE FOR INDUSTRY
Shares of majority sugar stocks are soaring in trade on September 19, 2018 as investors cheered a likely package announcement by the government to boost exports.
The likes of Avadh Sugar, Dharani Sugar, and Uttam Sugar, among others, are all rising in trade, while frontline sugar names are witnessing profit booking. Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugar and Triveni Engineering are all down up to 4 percent.
News agency PTI reported that the Union Cabinet is likely to consider a Rs 4,500 crore plan to more than double the production assistance paid to sugarcane farmers and transport subsidy to mills exporting the sweetener, sources said.
The proposal to raise production assistance to Rs 13.88 per quintal to farmers and transport subsidy to mills for exports of five million tonnes of surplus sweetener is part of government plan to clear more than Rs 13,500 crore arrears sugar mills have towards farmers.
IPO Update Dinesh Engineers will be launching its initial public offering (IPO) on September 28, 2018 and close on October 3, 2018, the company informed in a press statement. The price band has been set at Rs 183-185 apiece. The IPO consists of 1 crore shares and at the upper end of price band, it plans to raise Rs 185 crore.
Market Update Selling in banks, and a further weakness in the consumer space has dragged equity benchmarks from the high points. They are currently trading marginally in the red.
Metals have continued to be the standout performers, led by gains in names such as Tata Steel. Meanwhile, midcaps have also extended their fall, with the Nifty Midcap index down almost a percent.
The Sensex is down 33.46 points or 0.09% at 37257.21, while the Nifty is lower by 10.40 points or 0.09% at 11268.50. The market breadth is negative as 963 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,453 shares, while 158 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN According to a report on CNBC-TV18, Secretary of Economic Affairs believes that the rupee depreciation is a temporary phenomenon. He also sees no reason to reach USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.
WORLD GOLD COUNCIL WARNS INDIA AGAINST CURBS ON GOLD IMPORTS
News agency Reuters is reporting that India should not tamper with its gold import duty or impose other restrictions to support the rupee, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday, as the government considers ways to cut “non-necessary” imports to stem an outflow of dollars.
Somasundaram PR, managing director of the Indian operation of the industry body, said current demand for the metal is down 7 percent this year from a year earlier and that gold was “not at the centre of the current account deficit issue”.
Market Update Equities are a shade off their high points, with the Nifty hovering around 11,300. The Sensex is trading marginally higher.
Among sectors, consumer names are taking a hit, with the Nifty FMCG index trading one-third of a percent lower. Banks, IT and metals, among others are in the green. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is down 0.30 percent.
The Sensex is up 69.32 points or 0.19% at 37359.99, while the Nifty is higher by 22.60 points or 0.20% at 11301.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,129 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,194 shares, while 159 shares were unchanged.
IRB INFRA IN FOCUS
IRB Infrastructure is in focus after its promoter purchased 75 lakh units in IRB InvIT at Rs 75.6 per unit, making the total investment to Rs 57 crore, representatives of the company informed in a press release.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee gained further in the afternoon trade after it saw positive opening in early trade today. It is trading higher around at 72.50 per dollar.
It opened higher by 27 paise at 72.71 per dollar versus previous close 72.98.
Just In: Oppenheimer Funds cut its stake by 0.4 percent in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises via open market on September 14, reported CNBC-TV18.
At 11:54 hrs Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,104.65, down Rs 15.35, or 1.37 percent.
Nomura initiates buy on JSW Steel: The broking firm Nomura initiated a buy on JSW Steel with a target at Rs 484 per share. According to firm, capacity utilisation is going to expand, also low cost advantage to continue for the company. Strong BS and cash flows to support the growth.
JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 422.30, up Rs 15.60, or 3.84 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 423.30.
MCX rallies as SEBI allows foreign investors to trade in commodity market: MCX rallied nearly 3 percent on Wednesday after the market regulator, Sebi, said that it would soon come out with revised KYC norms for foreign investors and also overseas entities to trade in commodity derivative market.
With regard to the regulatory framework for permitting foreign entities, having actual exposure to Indian commodity market, to participate in the domestic commodity derivative market, Sebi said that such entities would be classified as Eligible Foreign Entities (EFEs).
Reacting to the new rules, domestic brokerage firms, Motilal Oswal maintains a buy on MCX and with a target price of Rs 1000, which translates into an upside of about 27 percent from current levels.
Strides Pharma Science receives 3 observations from USFDA: Shares of Strides Pharma Science plunged 5.6 percent after company received three observations from the USFDA.
The formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent pre- approval product inspection by the USFDA. The inspection ended on August 25, 2018 and the company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.
The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA.
The company has recently (post completion of the inspection) received a product approval for Potassium Chloride Extended release tablets from this facility.
Just In: Cabinet did not have a discussion on subsidy for sugar exports today, reported CNBC-TV18.
Oil prices steady as concerns about producer output outweigh US stockpile gain
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns that producers will not be able to respond to a shortfall in supply once US sanctions on Iran are enacted outweighed a gain in stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user.